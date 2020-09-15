Sport / Other Sport

Wayde van Niekerk storms to victory in Switzerland

Van Niekerk records his best time in the 400m race since 2017

15 September 2020 - 22:48 David Isaacson
South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk in action. Picture: REUTERS
South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk in action. Picture: REUTERS

Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk won his first 400m race abroad in more than three years when he stormed to victory after a slow start in Switzerland on Tuesday night.

Van Niekerk jogged out the blocks and let his unfancied rivals set the pace before he attacked in the second half of the race‚ taking the lead on the home straight to clock 45.58 seconds.

Jochem Dobber of the Netherlands was second in 45.78 and Poland’s Karol Zalewski third in 46.03.

For the South African‚ this was his best time in the one lap since 2017‚ having had a few low-key outings in Bloemfontein early in 2020 and in 2019‚ but had not broken 47 seconds.

The Galà dei Castelli in Bellinzona was Van Niekerk’s first competition overseas since injuring his right knee‚ which required reconstructive surgery‚ and his return was further hampered by being unable to train for 25 days after testing positive for Covid-19 in August.

But he looked good. He clearly had a lot more in the tank‚ though only time will tell how close he’ll get to his 43.03 second world record.

Van Niekerk has said he wants to take it below 43 seconds.

Van Niekerk’s countryman, Akani Simbine, won the men’s 100m in 10.02‚ edging Italian Filippo Tortu by five-hundredths of a second.

Ruswahl Samaai downed world champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica in the men’s long jump‚ but he had to settle for second place after being unseated at the death by unheralded Finn Kristian Pulli.

Samaai‚ the bronze medallist at the 2017 world championships‚ had led since the second round‚ where he floated to 8.03m.

An 8.04 on his next leap entrenched his lead‚ which he held until the final sixth round when Pulli soared to 8.08. Gayle was third on 7.99.

Antonio Alkana took third in the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.40‚ behind American Aaron Mallet and Jason Joseph of Switzerland.

The SA quartet were among a handful of stars who competed on the night‚ such as Dutch sprinter Dafne Schippers who ended fourth in the women’s 100m‚ won in 11.18 by local Ajla del Ponte‚ who has two Diamond League victories this season.

TimesLIVE

Wayde’s wait is over as he hits the track in Switzerland

The Olympic 400m champion has not raced abroad since 2017‚ just before he injured his right knee
Sport
1 day ago

Wayde hungry to go under 43sec barrier

SA athlete tells Michael Johnson in an interview that he is planning to set a new 400m record
Sport
1 month ago

US sprinter Norman joins Wayde’s elite club

Michael Norman goes below 10sec for his first 100m race since 2016
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pjanic delighted to play alongside Messi at ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Chelsea can’t win title with Arrizabalaga, says ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Arsenal tie down striker Aubameyang with new deal
Sport / Soccer
4.
JOHN COCKAYNE: The making of a destination ... ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Wayde’s wait is over as he hits the track in ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.