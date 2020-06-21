Trainer gets another go at Triple Crown as Tiz the Law wins Belmont Stakes

New York — Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes in front of empty stands on Saturday, clinching the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown.

The colt was followed by Dr Post and Max Player at the New York event, usually the last leg of the three races that make up the Triple Crown.

But in 2020 it was contested first, as the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes had to be postponed until later in the season due to the Covid-19 outbreak, which has claimed about 120,000 lives in the US.

The New York-bred Tiz the Law, the odds-on favourite, hung in third for much of the race, keeping on the outside after breaking out of the eighth post in the 10-horse field, flooring it on the home stretch to surge into the lead and claim a decisive victory.

Trainer Barclay Tagg — whose 2003 horse Funny Cide won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes but was denied Triple Crown glory at the Belmont — said he was glad to have “lived long enough to have another horse like this”.

“I’ve wanted to have a Belmont victory before I gave it up or died or something like that,” he said with a laugh.

Roaring crowds were replaced with an eerie silence at the finish line, as fans and even owners were barred from the stands in accordance with safety protocols during the pandemic.

The Kentucky Derby is set to be the next race in the Triple Crown on September 5 and the Preakness is set for October 3.

Reuters