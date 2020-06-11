Fortune stable hope for action replay at Scottsville

There was a memorable moment in horse racing in 2020 when former champion jockey Andrew Fortune celebrated a win by one of his wife’s horses on Met day at Kenilworth with the exuberance of a footballer scoring the winning goal in the World Cup Final.

Invidia made it a great — and profitable — day for the Fortune family when his wife Ashley sent out Invidia to win the R5m CTS 1,200 with his son Aldo Domeyer in the saddle. On the podium, Fortune, who has never been afraid to ruffle feathers, took the opportunity to voice his opinion about the big day.

“How very sad. I don’t see any ordinary people here. Most of the real racing people — including those from our Coloured community — don’t give a continental about fashion, style and plastic personalities,” Fortune said.

“They want to come to the Met in numbers with friends and family and pay R10 to get in. They want to have a small bet, eat and drink a bit and soak up the atmosphere of what used to be a Cape institution.”

There could be an action replay at Hollywoodbets Scottsville on Saturday with Invidia, a son of Twice Over, sure to have his supporters in the grade 2 Post Merchants.

Craig Zackey will partner Invidia this time and he will be well aware he faces a number of tough rivals including Brett Crawford’s runner Ultra Magnus (Anton Marcus), Sean Tarry’s Warrior’s Rest (Donovan Dillon) and Paul Peter’s Rebel Champ (Warren Kennedy).

Bookmakers have Ultra Magnus at the top of the betting boards and it could be a successful meeting for the Crawford-Marcus combination as Pretty Young Thing is favourite for the grade 3 Poinsettia Stakes.

The opposition here includes Vaughan Marshall’s runner Binoche, Glen Kotzen’s Temple Grafin and another Tarry inmate, Spiritofthegroove.

Punters who lost their money on Slalom Queen when beaten in a photo-finish at Turffontein get the chance to recoup those losses in the grade 3 Strelitzia Stakes. Once again it is that man Marcus who will be at the controls.

Dean Kannemeyer’s unbeaten filly Delta Queen should run a big race in the hands of Keagan De Melo and this race could produce the best finish on the card.

In the grade 3 Godolphin Barb Stakes, veteran trainer Dennis Drier will be out to take top honours with Tempting Fate who is selected to beat home Walls Of Dubrovnik and Sir Pom.

Last season’s leading owner, Chris van Niekerk, has backed the call in Wednesday’s paper to allow owners with Durban July runners to attend next month’s meeting.

Van Niekerk said: “I would think that by the time the July comes around, we may be on a lower level of the lockdown. In that case, allowing a set number of people to attend, such as owners appropriately attired with masks and so on, should not be too difficult a decision.

“How many owners would have horses running on the day? Limited numbers also make for effective social distancing. It can be done without spreading the virus which is the main objective of the lockdown.”

SCOTTSVILLE SELECTIONS

POST MERCHANTS

1. Invidia

2. Ultra Magnus

3. Warrior’s Rest

4. Rebel's Champ

STRELITZIA STAKES

1. Slalom Queen

2. Delta Queen

3. Rule The Runway

4. Cavian’s Cara

POINSETTIA STAKES

1. Pretty Young Thing

2. Binoche

3. Temple Grafin

4. Spiritofthegroove

GODOLPHIN BARB

1. Tempting Fate

2. Walls Of Dubrovnik

3. Sir Pom

4. Greenlighttoheaven