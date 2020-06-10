Leading Cape studs add impetus to Klawervlei online sale

Drafts from a number of top studs, including Ridgemont Highlands, have bolstered next week’s first online farm sale to be held by Klawervlei Stud in partnership with gavelhouse.com.

Altogether 135 yearlings will be offered from June 15-21 with bidding running until the final countdown from 1pm on Sunday, June 21.

“We are excited to have entries from leading stud farms in the Western Cape and we look forward to partnering this initiative with them,” said Grant Knowles, Klawervlei’s sales and marketing manager.

“We have had strong messages of support so we are excited to see how things work out,” said Knowles.

Ridgemont Highlands, fifth in last season’s breeders log, has entered 12 yearlings with six as agent. One of their early offerings is lot 5, which is a colt by Twice Over — sire of dual Durban July winner Do It Again — out of the Australian mare Sassy Sal.

Futura — Equus Horse-of-the-Year in 2014/15 — has a colt (lot 16) who is the seventh produce of Three Troikas Stakes winner Sharp Mistress. The youngster is an early foal, being born in August.

A filly (lot 26) by grade 1 winner Jackson makes plenty of appeal on pedigree as she is out of the Celtic Swing mare Sweet Aria, who retired a three-time winner. However, she was a relatively late foal, being born in November.

Another of Jackson’s progeny (lot 82) on offer is the seventh foal of four-time winner Even Money. This colt has been named Billionaire so her buyer will be hoping he lives up to his name.

Last Saturday’s Horse Chestnut Stakes winner Hawwaam is by last season’s champion sire Silvano, who has a solitary entry on the sale (lot 32).

No doubt Klawervlei MD John Koster will be expecting big interest in Silvano’s daughter, who is the third produce of six-time winner Thunder Dance. Her two grade 1 wins came in the Paddock Stakes and Empress Club Stakes.

When Koster was asked to name his top five picks from the Klawervlei draft, it was no surprise to see him nominate lot 51, who is a colt by Twice Over out of six-time winner Blow Your Mind. This mare is the dam of five-time winner Captain’s Daughter.

Another mare who retired with an impressive record is eight-time winner Lady Of Kildare, a daughter of Captain Al. Her second foal is a colt by Durban July winner Pomodoro.

The early demise of Soft Falling Rain was a blow for the breeding industry and his solitary entry on the sale (lot 78) is certainly bred in the purple. Offered by the BBP syndicate, the filly is the first foal of the Oasis Dream mare Entrench.

Lammerskraal Stud has made three entries on the sale and they include a filly (lot 130) who is a daughter of William Longsword, winner of the grade 1 Cape Guineas. An early foal named Poppy of Bayeux, she is the third produce of three-time winner Path To Travel.

Ascot Stud has also made three entries and their trio includes a filly (lot 18), who is by Twice Over out of the Silvano mare Silvan Wind.

The Vaal hosts a nine-race programme on Thursday and two runners who can run well are Llasha Star (third race) and Mike de Kock’s sprinter Battleoftrafalgar in the final event on the card.

Vaal selections

1st Race: (1) Incognito (5) Urban Oasis (3) Single Red Rose (7) Showdown Kid

2nd Race: (10) Valyrian King (12) Thumbs Up (1) Accomplished (5) Marrakech

3rd Race: (8) Llasha Star (12) Winter Smoke (6) Gee For Go (1) Aberdare

4th Race: (9) Abia (7) Pacific Winter (11) Genie (6) Nussply

5th Race: (8) Strada Statale (7) Therevada (6) Waqaas (11) Louvain

6th Race: (4) Tyrus Express (1) Captain Chorus (9) Kapama (8) Sammi Moosa

7th Race: (2) Green Plains (1) Fly Away (4) All Of Me (8) Madamoiselle

8th Race: (4) Ocean City (8) Herstel (3) Rainbow Haze (5) Upcloseandpersonal

9th Race: (8) Battleoftrafalgar (5) Oden (9) Galactic Warrior (11) Ice Eater