De Kock and Crawford could duel for Silvano filly in online sale

Trainers Mike de Kock and Brett Crawford have had numerous clashes on the racecourse — this week they could have a different sort of battle as they go online to try to secure a choicely bred filly at the Klawervlei Stud farm sale.

The sale — run in conjunction with gavelhouse.com — starts on Wednesday, with final bidding for the 135 lots taking place from 6pm on Sunday (June 21).

The filly who could be the target of De Kock and Crawford is lot 32 — a daughter of champion sire Silvano out of the grade 1 winner Thunder Dance.

Interestingly, Thunder Dance, who retired with six wins to her credit, began her career with Crawford and won the Paddock Stakes while in his care. Then the daughter of Jet Master joined the stable of De Kock in Gauteng.

“There are a number of yearlings with attractive pedigrees, but the Silvano filly is exceptional and she could emerge the sale topper,” said Grant Knowles, sales and marketing manager at Klawervlei.

Klawervlei MD John Koster was asked to select his “top five” of the stud’s draft, and it was no surprise that he included the Silvano filly in his quintet.

The first of Koster’s other choices is lot 8 — a daughter of Gimmethegreenlight out of the American mare Rubicat. While she never raced, she has produced six winners to date.

Another filly out of an American mare (lot 11) gets a favourable vote from Koster. She is a daughter of Trippi out of the American mare Sea Glitter.

Sting Operation retired to stud as a three-time winner and has produced a filly (lot 24) by the German stallion Querari. This yearling is a late foal, which is probably the reason she was not offered for sale at the CTS Premier Sale in January.

The last of Koster’s quintet is a Trippi colt (lot 56) who is the fourth produce of the five-time winner Captain’s Emblem. He is an early foal — being born in August — and is a half-brother to two-time winners Three Stars and Captain Of Rock.

Normandy Stud has a draft of 11 yearlings — four as agent — and one of them is a daughter of Twice Over (lot 57), who is half-sister to Rawedge, a nine-time winner in Zimbabwe.

Silvano’s son Vercingetorix has made a bright start to his stud career — his daughter Vernichey won the Strelitzia Stakes at Scottsville on Saturday, and his son (lot 92) should prove popular. The colt is one of four yearlings being offered by Ten Einde Stud.

Top Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien brings a strong team to spectatorless Royal Ascot this week and one of his best chances lies with four-year-old Japan in Wednesday’s grade 1 Prince Of Wales Stakes.

The mount of Ryan Moore, Japan has the best form of the seven runners after grade 1 wins at York and Longchamp in 2019. He was rated as unlucky not to finish closer than third in the Investec Derby.

The pick of Japan’s six rivals may be Charlie Appleby’s runner Barney Roy, who is the 5-1 second favourite. He won the 2017 St James Palace Stakes but flopped at stud and has returned to racing.

Trainer William Haggas saddles dual Australian grade 1 winner Addeyeb, who ran second in the 2019 Champion Stakes. Pundits doubt he is up to beating Japan at level weights.