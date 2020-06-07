De Kock’s Queen Supreme drops big hint for Durban July

When Queen Supreme failed to justify favouritism at the Met meeting at Kenilworth in February, some of her supporters must have felt like jumping off Table Mountain.

Mike de Kock’s filly looked the banker bet at the meeting in the Majorca Stakes. Something went amiss and she beat just two home.

Four months later — back on home ground — Queen Supreme made that flop a distant memory as she found the best finish to run second to stablemate Hawwaam in Saturday’s HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes at Turffontein.

It was a performance that put her hat firmly in the ring for the spectatorless Vodacom Durban July scheduled for July 25. The daughter of Exceed and Excel was a 33-1 chance for the July on Saturday morning but those odds are likely to be halved when a new market is formed this week.

Another plus factor for Queen Supreme is that trainer De Kock has already saddled two female winners of SA’s most famous race — Ipi Tombe in 2002 and Igugu in 2011.

Hawwaam turned in a workmanlike — rather than dominant — performance to win his fourth grade 1 on Saturday, but there was a word of warning from De Kock as to his July participation, for which he is the 9-2 favourite. With an overseas campaign planned, he said it was possible the four-year-old would go into quarantine before the Greyville race.

Though Cirillo did take third place in the Horse Chestnut Stakes, Saturday was a rare winnerless meeting for champion trainer Sean Tarry. He will be looking to get back among the winners at the Vaal on Monday.

Tarry could score as early as the second race in which he saddles the choicely bred two-year-old Dark Vision. The colt is a son of Vercingetorix — Equus champion three-year-old in 2012/2013 — out of the outstanding mare Bardot.

The youngster has been priced up as the 2-1 favourite and those might be good odds in a shallow race in which Forbe’s Quarry may pose the main threat.

Maiden winner Latin Opus ventures into handicap company in the fifth race and — in these difficult financial times — the gelding will hopefully earn a cheque as this writer owns a leg in the son of Pomodoro.

Geoff Woodruff’s runner Top Rank rates a strong each-way chance as the five-times champion trainer must have told owner Des Scott it was worth persevering with his horse.