Frankel’s daughter likely to shine in Ruffian Stakes

Frankly, daughter of the mighty Frankel, can start repaying her R4m purchase price by winning Saturday’s Ruffian Stakes over 1,000m at Turffontein.

Unbeaten in 14 races and standing at stud at £175,000, Frankel was the world’s highest-rated horse in 2011. His progeny are understandably popular at sales worldwide.

Alec Laird, who trains Frankly, says his filly will be a leading contender in the sprint.

"She has improved since her debut run last month," Laird said on Thursday.

He is well aware that Corné Spies is represented by three speedy fillies with Anton Marcus an eye-catching booking for easy debut winner Miss Khalifa.

The daughter of Sail From Seattle won by three lengths over Saturday’s course and distance in January.

Miss Khalifa’s stablemate Free And Easy is held on form by Frankly, but Spies has engaged another top jockey, with Piere Strydom partnering the daughter of Main Aim.

KwaZulu-Natal trainer Mike Miller sends up Crimean Queen. This daughter of Crusade justified market support on winning her debut race on the Greyville polytrack in December. Gavin Lerena has been booked for the ride.

In the supporting two-year-old feature, the Storm Bird Stakes, Marcus is booked for the Spies youngster Van Halen.

Sage also introduces a newcomer in the R325,000 Var colt Dewali. The youngster’s dam, Festival Of Fire, retired to stud as a six-time winner.

Another Var first-timer is the R300,000 buy Vardo, who represents the stable of Candice Dawson. She has booked Lerena for the colt, who is out of five-time winner Victorian Secret.

The third Var newcomer is Heavenly Risk from the Michael and Adam Azzie stable.

Book makers might battle to settle on a favourite for the eighth race, the Bauhinia Handicap over 1,000m. The fillies with good form include Covered In Snow, Frederico’s Dream, Winter Watch and Illegal.

Although trainer Sean Tarry will be unhappy that Myfunnyvalentine’s merit rating has been upped six points for running second last time out, his well-related daughter of Captain Al has to be on the shortlist of possible winners.

An interesting runner at the bottom of weights, also a daughter of Captain Al, is Flaming Mad, who has only her fourth start for trainer Stanley Ferreira. A R1.2m buy as a yearling, the four-year-old warrants inclusion in all exotic perms.

Diane Stenger does well with her small string of horses and her loyal patron Peter White will be delighted that his three-year-old Covered In Snow completed a hat-trick when scoring at the city track in January. Muzi Yeni, who teams up with the filly once again, is unbeaten on the daughter of Crusade.

Joe Soma and Anton Marcus should go close with Lobo’s Legend in the final leg of the Pick6. This looks a good opportunity for the Trippi colt to notch the second win of his career.

The first leg of the jackpot, the Egoli Mile, looks like a contest between Alshibaa, Helios, Soldier On and Aussie import Infamous Fox. The first-mentioned, a son of Street Cry from the De Kock stable, ran second to Noble Secret on his latest outing. That winner ran fourth behind Monks Hood in last weekend’s Gauteng Guineas.