Big-price winner is likely again at Tommy Hotspur Handicap

Bookmakers rub their hands in glee when the Tommy Hotspur Handicap comes around. The starting prices for the winner in the past three years have been 20-1, 20-1 and 13-1.

Another big-price winner looks on the cards at Turffontein on Saturday with 16 speed merchants lining up to try and land the R156,250 first prize.

One runner who can give punters a good run for their money is Whorly Whorly who will carry just 52kg compared to 60kg in his most recent outing. The son of Great Britain will be ridden by promising apprentice Denis Schwarz.

Whorly Whorly is trained by Clinton Binda, 52, who has his own establishment north of Fourways. He does well with unfashionably bred horses and Whorly Whorly cost just R60,000 as a yearling.

The best way to bet on this race could be to take a swingers coupling: Whorly Whorly with Mike de Kock’s Australian import Mujallad. The two met over Saturday’s course and distance in December when Binda’s charge finished a length and a half in front. Since that run, Mujallad has chalked up his third win beating Prince Of Kahal in a photo-finish in a 1,160m race.

Another lightweight with an each-way shout is Roy Magner’s three-time winner Brigtnumberten. This son of Eightfold Path has raced only 10 times and he can go well in the hands of Ryan Munger.

At the top end of the handicap, four horses with sound claims are Wrecking Ball, Rivarine, Pure Blonde and former champion sprinter Talktothestars. Wrecking Ball did not shape on her trip to the Cape in December, but Grant Maroun’s filly notched the sixth win of her career at the Vaal in January.

Talktothestars trainer Coenie de Beer will be hopeful of a bold showing from his six-year-old with the experienced Weichong Marwing in the saddle.

A case can be made for Rivarine from the in-form stable of Mike and Adam Azzie. The son of Var finished in front of both Whorly Whorly and Mujallad in December.

The Azzie stable has strong back-up in Splendid Garden who is better off at the weights with Mujallad compared to their January clash over 1,160m.

An exciting race is in prospect with Whorly Whorly getting the vote ahead of Mujallad, Brigtnumberten and Rivarine.

It would be no surprise to see another member of the Azzie yard Sess go close in the sixth race over the Derby trip of 2,400m. This Aussie import stays well and should have a say in the finish along with Just Cruised In and Geoff Woodruff’s stayer Ali Bon Dubai.

Inn A Million, stable companion of Sess, looks held on form as he beat only three home in the race won by Kilrain at the beginning of February.

Some costly newcomers will take on Van Halen in the opening event. They include Chimichuri Run (R1.1m son of Trippi), William The Silent (R600,000 son of Var) as well of two other of Var’s progeny, Dewali (cost R325,000) and Vardo (cost R300,000). Obviously the market will need a serious check in this 1,000m sprint.