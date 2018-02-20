Summerhill lifts Hotspur honours

Summerhill Stud was the toast of Turffontein after its horses filled the first three places in the grade3 Harry Hotspur Handicap on Saturday.

The winner, Champagne Haze, was not on pundits’ radar over 1,000m but the son of Kahal found a late burst to notch his sixth win.

Runner-up Greasepaint is proof they breed them tough down at Mooi River as this was the 62nd start for Roy Magner’s seven-year-old. Kahal sired the first three. Third-placed Pure Blonde, a six-time winner trained by Alec Laird, is having an excellent season.

Summerhill breds could be at the fore at the Vaal on Tuesday, and Agent Kay, a son of Golden Sword, looks certain to start favourite in the second race. The chief threat will be Tyrone Zackey’s Ideal World colt Collegiate.

Black Cashmere, now with Paul Peter, is another Summerhill product and this Dupont mare rates an each-way chance in the sixth race. Others with claims include Princess Tin Tin and Sean Tarry’s Dawn Flight.

Jockey Derreck David has signed a contract to ride in Mauritius but has three rides for Gary Alexander, trainer of Champagne Haze. He partners Flying Dream in the fifth race and she has to be on the shortlist of possible winners with stablemate Sassi Model, Just A Jet and Arte.

Mike de Kock’s stable introduces a US-bred filly in the first race in Baize Door, a daughter of Speightstown. The market will be the best guide to her chance.

Candice Dawson saddles two runners in this race, Western Shamrock and Patat. The first-named has the best form but it could be significant that Piere Strydom again teams up with Patat.

Ormond Ferraris’s Aussie-bred filly Tigerlace finally left the maidens at Turffontein at the beginning of February and the three-year-old has plenty of appeal on her handicap debut in the final leg of the jackpot.

The handicap is over 1,800m in which chances can also be given to Braxton, Hot Talent, Cape Infanta and Angelic.

Denis Schwarz, who rides Tigerlace, can go close in the final event on Roy Magner’s Shortstop. Another with claims is Tumbling Stream, with apprentice Julius Mphanya claiming his 4kg allowance on Steve Moffatt’s course winner.

There are two Summerhill runners in this race, Wottahottie and Copper Pot. Both could have a say in the finish though Wottahottie invariably has to settle for a minor placing.