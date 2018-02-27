Sport / Other Sport

HORSE RACING

Surcharge eases in Guineas market

Similar to the Guineas, it is probably a Paul Peter runner, Folk Dance, who will pose the main threat at the Gauteng Guineas

27 February 2018 - 05:30 David Mollett
Picture: istock
Picture: istock

Surcharge, one of the leading fancies for Saturday’s Gauteng Guineas at Turffontein, has eased in the market after trainer Stuart Pettigrew’s star three-year-old drew a wide barrier in the 1,600m race.

"Surcharge was a pretty firm second favourite at 7-2, but we’ve pushed him out to 4-1 after he received a bad draw," said book maker Lance Michael on Monday.

He has Paul Peter’s unbeaten three-year-old Majestic Mambo as the 22-10 favourite for the race, with Alistair Gordon’s KwaZulu-Natal raider Monk’s Hood third favourite at 6-1.

Pettigrew, who trains at Randjesfontein, certainly picked a bargain when owner Ian van Schalkwyk bought the colt for R200,000 at the 2016 National Yearling Sales in Germiston.

Surcharge can boast five wins and one placing from his seven starts to date. His most recent success came in the grade3 Tony Ruffel Stakes at Turffontein and, provided he runs well on Saturday, will then contest the second leg of the Triple Crown, the SA Classic.

The stable of Michael and Adam Azzie is enjoying a successful season. They are in ninth place in the national trainers log, and they will be hoping for a bold effort from their runner Greek Fire in the Guineas. Michael has the Dynasty colt on offer at 13-2. Greek Fire, a R3m buy as a yearling, was bred by John Slade and is a half-brother to top stayer Wavin’ Flag.

Jockey Anthony Delpech was again in hot form at Turffontein last Saturday, which is good news for fans of Fish River for Saturday’s supporting feature, the Gauteng Fillies Guineas.

A daughter of Canford Cliffs trained by Mike de Kock, Fish River won her last race and runner-up San Fermin gave the form a boost when scoring at the Vaal last week.

Similar to the Guineas, it is probably a Paul Peter runner, Folk Dance, who will pose the main threat to Fish River.

Michael has the two talented females as the 5-2 joint-favourites for the race.

Bass Racing, one of the biggest stables in the country, secured the top lot of R200,000 at Sunday’s Cape Yearling Sale at the Mistico Equestrian Centre in Paarl.

The youngster that caught the eye of the Bass team was a colt by Soft Falling Rain out of the three-time winning Western Winter mare Minerva. The yearling was consigned by Wilgerbosdrift Stud.

The sale at the picturesque Cape venue produced an aggregate of R4,075,000 with 72 of the 86 lots catalogued sold.

The average declined to R56,500 compared with R60,500 in 2017. However, the median price of R50,000 was an improvement on the 2017 figure of R40,000.

Majestic Mambo the one to beat

Trainer Paul Peter aims for triple victory
Sport
4 days ago

Mardi Gras can wind it up

Although friendless in the betting market, Mardi Gras took off in the closing stages to run third behind He’s Great
Sport
5 days ago

Summerhill lifts Hotspur honours

The winner, Champagne Haze, was not on pundits’ radar over 1,000m
Sport
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Fired-up Lukaku helps sink Chelsea
Sport / Soccer
2.
Proteas let the groundsmen get on with pitches
Sport / Cricket
3.
Can-do winger Aphiwe Dyantyi becomes the pride of ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Bulls cultivate a ‘positive mindset’ after ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Huw Jones spins defeat as ‘best lesson’ for ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Majestic Mambo the one to beat
Sport / Other Sport

Mardi Gras can wind it up
Sport / Other Sport

Summerhill lifts Hotspur honours
Sport / Other Sport

Big-price winner is likely again at Tommy Hotspur Handicap
Sport / Other Sport

Surcharge could take trainer Pettigrew to big race glory
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.