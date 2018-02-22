Mardi Gras can wind it up

A horse still racing in Mayfair Speculator colours, Mardi Gras, should earn the company’s liquidators more than R65,000 by winning the third race at the Vaal on Thursday.

World Sports Betting opened the three-year-old as the 11-10 favourite and that looks a good price about the Oratorio colt following his eye-catching debut at the Free State track just before Christmas.

Although friendless in the betting market, Mardi Gras took off in the closing stages to run third behind He’s Great. The grey immediately went into the notebook of most form students.

It is not surprising Mardi Gras cost Mayfair R3.2m as a yearling as he is out of the mare Sarabande, who won the grade1 Majorca Stakes in an outstand-ing career.

In the unlikely event that this inmate of Johan Janse van Vuuren’s stable fluffs his lines, the runner likely to take advantage is Grant Maroun’s What A Winter gelding, Ten-Four.

Another good bet at the meeting should be Australian import San Fermin, with Weichonng Marwing partnering the filly for the first time.

Trained by Mike and Adam Azzie, the three-year-old has been costly to follow since winning her maiden — even Met-winning jockey Grant van Niekerk could not get her home last time out.