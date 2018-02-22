Sport / Other Sport

HORSE RACING

Mardi Gras can wind it up

22 February 2018 - 06:12 David Mollett
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

A horse still racing in Mayfair Speculator colours, Mardi Gras, should earn the company’s liquidators more than R65,000 by winning the third race at the Vaal on Thursday.

World Sports Betting opened the three-year-old as the 11-10 favourite and that looks a good price about the Oratorio colt following his eye-catching debut at the Free State track just before Christmas.

Although friendless in the betting market, Mardi Gras took off in the closing stages to run third behind He’s Great. The grey immediately went into the notebook of most form students.

It is not surprising Mardi Gras cost Mayfair R3.2m as a yearling as he is out of the mare Sarabande, who won the grade1 Majorca Stakes in an outstand-ing career.

In the unlikely event that this inmate of Johan Janse van Vuuren’s stable fluffs his lines, the runner likely to take advantage is Grant Maroun’s What A Winter gelding, Ten-Four.

Another good bet at the meeting should be Australian import San Fermin, with Weichonng Marwing partnering the filly for the first time.

Trained by Mike and Adam Azzie, the three-year-old has been costly to follow since winning her maiden — even Met-winning jockey Grant van Niekerk could not get her home last time out.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Klaasen and Duminy lift SA to victory
Sport / Cricket
2.
Sundowns held by Free State Stars
Sport / Soccer
3.
Australia eager to be tested by SA
Sport / Cricket
4.
Wits go down, but go through
Sport / Soccer
5.
Discipline essential in Lions-Jaguares catfight
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Summerhill lifts Hotspur honours
Sport / Other Sport

Big-price winner is likely again at Tommy Hotspur Handicap
Sport / Other Sport

Surcharge could take trainer Pettigrew to big race glory
Sport / Other Sport

US expert gives local bloodstock market a shot in the arm
Sport / Other Sport

Mayfair Speculators runners on auction
Sport / Other Sport

Mustaaqeem star attraction at Vaal
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.