Azerbaijan grand prix
Lewis Hamilton determined to deliver in Baku grand prix
‘Lewis is in the best place in years,’ says Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff
London — Azerbaijan, a new race in 2016, is the only grand prix on Formula One’s current calendar that Lewis Hamilton has yet to win and he heads back to Baku determined to deliver this weekend.
After a dominant weekend in Canada where he led a Mercedes one-two to regain momentum after a stinging defeat to Ferrari in Monaco, Hamilton is on a high, with the praise of team boss Toto Wolff ringing in his ears.
"Lewis is in the best place I have seen him during any of the last five years," Wolff said.
"Not only because he had a great weekend in Montreal, but he is coping so well with the difficult days. This is what the very best are made of."
Hamilton will also be keen to banish the memory of a disappointing first visit to the anti-clockwise track running along the shores of the Caspian Sea and around the walls of the medieval old town.
"Last year I just didn’t deliver. So the plan is to make sure I deliver," he said in Montreal after closing the gap on Ferrari’s championship leader Sebastian Vettel to 12 points.
Hamilton hit the barriers in qualifying in Baku in 2016, lining up 10th on the grid. He then struggled with engine modes before eventually finishing fifth.
His then teammate and eventual champion Nico Rosberg, who retired at the end of last season, took pole, fastest lap and victory in a race designated as the European Grand Prix but that has since changed name.
That means that nobody on the current starting grid is a previous winner in Baku and only Vettel, who was a distant second that day, and Force India’s Mexican Sergio Perez have stood on the podium there.
Hamilton’s new teammate Valtteri Bottas clocked the highest-ever recorded speed in a Formula One session during qualifying in Baku in 2016 with Williams, hitting 373km/h on the longest straight of any race on the calendar.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.