Lewis Hamilton determined to deliver in Baku grand prix

London — Azerbaijan, a new race in 2016, is the only grand prix on Formula One’s current calendar that Lewis Hamilton has yet to win and he heads back to Baku determined to deliver this weekend.

After a dominant weekend in Canada where he led a Mercedes one-two to regain momentum after a stinging defeat to Ferrari in Monaco, Hamilton is on a high, with the praise of team boss Toto Wolff ringing in his ears.

"Lewis is in the best place I have seen him during any of the last five years," Wolff said.

"Not only because he had a great weekend in Montreal, but he is coping so well with the difficult days. This is what the very best are made of."

Hamilton will also be keen to banish the memory of a disappointing first visit to the anti-clockwise track running along the shores of the Caspian Sea and around the walls of the medieval old town.