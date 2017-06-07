How Mercedes balances driver equality with race wins

London — Formula One champions Mercedes will continue to give their drivers equal treatment despite the emergence of Sebastian Vettel as Ferrari’s clear title contender, team boss Toto Wolff said on Tuesday.

Championship leader Vettel has won three of the six races so far, finishing second in the rest, and scored nearly twice as many points as teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Mercedes have also won three races but they have been shared between Britain’s triple champion Lewis Hamilton, with two victories but now 25 points behind Ferrari’s German, and Finland’s Valtteri Bottas.

"We have two excellent drivers and we will hold true to our philosophy of letting them race each other to drive the team forward — even if sometimes it can be difficult because you can’t always have the one who is ahead in the championship winning," Wolff said ahead of Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who was only seventh in the last race in Monaco, has 104 points to Bottas’s 75.