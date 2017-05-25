Sport / Other Sport

FORMULA ONE

From pole to podium: Monaco facts and figures

The driver on pole has won 10 of the last 16 races in the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix

25 May 2017 - 04:56 Agency Staff
Lewis Hamilton navigates through the 'swimming pool' section on the way to victory in Monaco. Picture: DAIMLER
Image: Lewis Hamilton navigates through the 'swimming pool' section on the way to victory in Monaco. Picture: DAIMLER

Monaco — Statistics for Sunday’s Monaco Formula One Grand Prix (round six of 20 races):

Lap distance: 3.337km

Total distance: 260.286km (78 laps)

Race lap record: 1min 17.939sec, Lewis Hamilton (Britain), Mercedes, 2016

2016 pole: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 1:13.622

2016 winner: Hamilton

Start time: 2pm SA time

Wins: Champions Mercedes have won 54 of 64 races since the introduction of the 1.6l V6 turbo hybrid power units in 2014.

Mercedes’ triple world champion Hamilton has 55 career victories, putting him second in the all-time list behind Michael Schumacher (91).

Vettel has 44, McLaren’s Fernando Alonso is on 32 and Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen 20.

Ferrari have won 226 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 67 and Red Bull 52. McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

Pole position: Mercedes have been on pole in 60 of the past 64 races.

Hamilton has 64 poles so far, one short of the late Ayrton Senna’s career total and five behind Schumacher’s record 68.

Podium: Hamilton has 108 podiums to date and is second on the all-time list behind Schumacher (155). Vettel has 91, Raikkonen 85.

Points: Force India’s Mexican Sergio Perez has finished the past 15 races in the points, the longest current run among those on the grid.

Force India are also the only team to have scored with both cars in every race this season.

McLaren are the only team yet to score in 2017.

Monaco: The past five races have all seen the safety car deployed.

Mercedes have won the last four Monaco Grands Prixes (Nico Rosberg in 2013, 2014, 2015) and Hamilton in 2016.

Ferrari have not won in Monaco since 2001, with Michael Schumacher.

The driver on pole has won 10 of the last 16 races in Monaco. In 1996, Frenchman Olivier Panis won from 14th on the starting grid — the lowest winning start position to date.

Since 1950, only 10 times has the race been won by a driver starting lower than third.

With Rosberg retired and Alonso absent, four former Monaco winners will be on Sunday’s grid: Vettel (2011), Button (2009), Hamilton (2008 and 2016), Raikkonen (2005).

Milestone: This weekend marks the 30th anniversary of the late Brazilian Ayrton Senna’s first victory in Monaco, with Lotus. He won there six times in all and remains the only Brazilian to have won in the principality.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Familiar faces, fresh legs and new captain
Sport / Rugby
2.
Warren Whiteley appointed Bok captain for French ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Warren Whiteley named Bok captain, Frans Steyn is ...
Sport
4.
Whiteley is best choice for Bok No8, says Coetzee
Sport / Rugby
5.
Stormers staff realise Super Rugby reality
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Jenson Button chilled over Monaco return
Sport / Other Sport

Thrilling Spanish race sets tone for season
Life / Motoring

Pressure builds on F1 rookie Lance Stroll as Monaco looms
Sport / Other Sport

Hamilton pips Vettel in Spanish thriller
Sport / Other Sport

Ferrari in fierce fight with rival Mercedes
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.