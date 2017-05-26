‘I love that there’s a constant chase, a constant challenge’ — Hamilton

Monaco — As a child racing go-karts and dreaming of Formula One glories to come, Lewis Hamilton was always in awe of Ayrton Senna and eager to emulate him. The Mercedes driver has already matched the late Brazilian’s three championships and sailed past his 41 career wins, and on Saturday, at the Monaco Grand Prix, he can equal Senna’s 65 pole positions.

If he does, and the Briton faces a big battle after Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel set the fastest lap ever around the harbour-side circuit in Thursday practice, the location will be fitting.

This weekend is the 30th anniversary of the first of Senna’s record six wins in the Mediterranean principality, with a statue unveiled at the Fairmont Hotel, in the presence of Senna’s niece Bianca. Photographs and memorabilia are also on display at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

"I’m one away from matching his qualifying record, which just doesn’t seem real," says Hamilton, a Monaco resident who has had three poles in five races this year. "I feel very honoured to be up and among the greats. I don’t really feel like there is any pressure. If it happens this weekend, it happens. If it doesn’t, it will [still] happen. I will get another pole at some stage."