France returns in Grand Prix triple-header

London — The French Grand Prix will return to the Formula One calendar in 2018 for the first time since 2008, as part of an unprecedented triple-header with Austria and Britain.

The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) published a 21-race 2018 calendar on Monday with France and Germany’s Hockenheim, absent in 2017, returning while Malaysia drops off.

The race at Le Castellet, inland from Marseille, will be on June 24, avoiding a clash with the Le Mans 24 Hours on June 16-17, followed by Austria on July 1 and Silverstone on July 8.

Formula One has not had three races on successive weekends before, due to logistical reasons, although it has been mooted.

A proposed street race in New Jersey was sandwiched between Monaco and Canada on the provisional 2014 calendar but the US round did not happen for financial reasons.

The season will start in Australia on March 25 with teams then travelling to Shanghai and Bahrain, which will be back-to-back on April 8 and 15, before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 29.

The Russian race was the fourth round this year but that moves away from the May Day holiday weekend to an end-of-September slot instead.