Formula One leader Sebastian Vettel flies in Monaco
The four-times world champion looks a good bet to win after fastest lap ever
26 May 2017 - 05:17
Monaco — Formula One leader Sebastian Vettel looked a good bet for Ferrari’s first Monaco Grand Prix victory since 2001 after the fastest lap ever around the metal-fenced street circuit in Thursday practice.
The four-times world champion topped the timesheets with a best effort of 1min 12.720sec.
Lewis Hamilton, six points behind after five races, was only eighth with a lap of 1:13.873.
The top six in the afternoon were all inside last year’s pole position time of 1:13.622, set by Australian Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo, who was second fastest on Thursday, 0.487 slower than Vettel.
Ferrari’s 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen was third fastest.
Reuters
