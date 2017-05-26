Sport / Other Sport

Formula One leader Sebastian Vettel flies in Monaco

The four-times world champion looks a good bet to win after fastest lap ever

26 May 2017 - 05:17 Alan Baldwin
Sebastian Vettel of Germany. Picture: REUTERS
Monaco — Formula One leader Sebastian Vettel looked a good bet for Ferrari’s first Monaco Grand Prix victory since 2001 after the fastest lap ever around the metal-fenced street circuit in Thursday practice.

The four-times world champion topped the timesheets with a best effort of 1min 12.720sec.

Lewis Hamilton, six points behind after five races, was only eighth with a lap of 1:13.873.

The top six in the afternoon were all inside last year’s pole position time of 1:13.622, set by Australian Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo, who was second fastest on Thursday, 0.487 slower than Vettel.

Ferrari’s 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen was third fastest.

