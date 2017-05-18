THE MOTORSPORT LAP
Thrilling Spanish race sets tone for season
The Spanish GP again shows a season that is proving to be rather exciting
The Spanish leg of the Formula One GP was a nail biting affair from the second the lights went out at the start of the race.
The Ferrari of Sebastien Vettel got a great start to lead the pack by the first corner. Sadly, there was a fracas of sorts as Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) came into contact with Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing). Both claimed that Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) hadn’t given them enough room, which resulted in Bottas coming into contact with Raikkonen who lost control and ploughed into Verstappen. The latter two were both rendered out of the race with suspension issues. Bottas also retired with engine failure, his second engine of the weekend that went bust.
Meanwhile, his team-mate Lewis Hamilton and Vettel continued a yo-yo effect of each leading the race with Vettel keeping ahead in his final pitstop as Hamilton was coming into the first corner. But Hamilton regained the lead to win the race ahead of Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing).
Vettel leads the championship with 104 points, followed by Hamilton, six points adrift on 98 and Bottas on 63 points. The next race, in Monaco on May 28, is one of the most exciting in that it takes place on a street circuit where spectators are closer to the cars. Alas, the circuit is not known for overtaking opportunities, so qualifying and pitstop strategy will play a critical role in the race results.
Formula E, or the ePrix as it is often referred to, is the all-electric, single-seater racing series, which continues to be a testing ground for electric cars, but mostly battery energy that will more than likely be developed for road cars. Nonetheless, the rather quiet (compared with the more vocal F1) series went to Monaco last weekend where Sebastien Buemi (Renault e.dams) made it a hat-trick of wins this season. He was followed by Lucas Di Grassi (ABT Schaeffer) who managed to finish second ahead of Nick Heidfeld (Mahindra Racing) in third.
Locally, it was the South African Cross Country Auto Series (SACCS) where reigning champions Leeroy Poulter and Rob Howie (Toyota Gazoo Racing) scored their second victory of the season with a win on the Battlefields 400, round two of the series that took place in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal.
The race was run in treacherous conditions with a wet route compounded by freezing temperatures. A lone puncture was the only hiccup for Poulter and Howie, who again dominated the premier class for cars conforming to international FIA specifications. The pair came in over three minutes ahead of their teammates Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy. The final podium place and the win in Class T for cars above 4.0l with solid axle rear suspension, went to Lance Woolridge and Ward Huxtable (Ford NWM Puma Lubricants Ford Ranger).
The next event on the SACCS calendar is the Toyota Kalahari Botswana 1,000 Desert Race, in Jwaneng, from June 23-25.
