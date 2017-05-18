Pressure builds on F1 rookie Lance Stroll as Monaco looms

Bahrain saw a lap 12 collision with Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who was handed a penalty, while Russia finally brought an 11th place finish after an early spin. Spain ended with a 16th place after qualifying 18th.

"One of the very difficult things for Lance is the enormous pressure placed upon him," said Williams technical head Paddy Lowe. "He’s a driver with a lot of expectation around him from not just people close to him but even more across the paddock, I think, because there’s a lot of spotlight on how he got here and ‘does he really deserve the drive?’ and all those things.

"Racing drivers are by their natures supercompetitive, they are the best and the worst at beating themselves up if they don’t think they are performing as they should.

"So that cascades and creates its own pressure for him. There are no easy answers to how do you undo that pressure."

Massa, the veteran who came out of a brief retirement when Valtteri Bottas moved to Mercedes in January as replacement for retired champion Nico Rosberg, has been offering guidance to his teammate.

Lowe, who joined from Mercedes in 2017, is also trying to help him along.

"I appreciate the challenging position he’s in so I’m trying to help him through that," said the Briton.

"One thing that’s important is actually to just enjoy it. People love driving quick cars and actually if you’re not here enjoying it, it’s not going to go well. But it’s more easily said than done with all the pressure."

Stroll, the first Canadian F1 racer since 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, won the 2016 European F3 championship. He recognised when he was announced as a Williams driver in November that there would be questions about the level of support he has had from his wealthy father, Lawrence, who made a fortune from the Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors fashion brands.

"I don’t want to say exactly when I’ll be able to show everyone that I’m not just here for money, because that depends on so many other things and details coming into place," he said then.

"But I’m just going to worry about my business."

Looking ahead to Monaco, he was staying positive as ever.

"Realistically, it’s going to be tough. I hope it changes, but our car’s also not been amazing there in the past," he said. "But you never know. You’ve got to always be positive and it’s … one of those races where whatever happens, happens."

Reuters