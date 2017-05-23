Sport / Other Sport

Jenson Button chilled over Monaco return

Button to drive for McLaren in Monaco this weekend

23 May 2017 - 06:32 Alan Baldwin
Jenson Button of Britain. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
Jenson Button of Britain. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Woking — Jenson Button says he feels no pressure ahead of his one-off Formula One comeback with McLaren in Monaco this weekend because he has nothing riding on it.

"If I get to Turn Two and I feel totally out of my depth, I will drive off into the sunset and not come back," the 37-year-old Briton said on Monday.

"So it is fine. It is not a problem. I have no pressure."

The 2009 world champion left Formula One at the end of last season.

He is returning for the showcase race as a replacement for Spaniard Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard is missing the race around the streets of the Mediterranean principality in order to compete in the Indianapolis 500 on the same day.

McLaren are the only team yet to score a point this season.

Reuters

