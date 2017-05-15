Hamilton pips Vettel in Spanish thriller

Lewis Hamilton won a strategic Spanish Grand Prix thriller on Sunday to cut Sebastian Vettel’s overall lead in the Formula One championship to six points.

The Mercedes driver’s 55th career win was hard-fought and tense, with Ferrari’s Vettel seizing the lead from Hamilton at the start and in the hunt all the way as the tyre strategies played out.

Hamilton took the chequered flag 3.4sec clear of the German, who did all he could to beat him with a thrilling move to pass the Briton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas that will be replayed for some time to come.

"That’s how racing should be and I loved it," said a happy Hamilton, who raced side by side with Vettel at turn one after the German’s final pitstop.

"This is what the sport needs to be every single race … to have that close battle with him, a four times champion, is awesome," added the triple champion.

Vettel now has 104 points to Hamilton’s 98.

The Briton, who made the move stick seven laps later and then made his tyres last to the finish, had sounded strangely breathless during the race when fretting about a strategy that turned out to be spot on.

"Lewis saved the race with an incredible drive. The strategy was great, but it was the driver who won it," said Mercedes F1’s nonexecutive chairman Niki Lauda.

The win was Hamilton’s second in Barcelona and ended a run of 10 different winners in 10 years.

"I was eight seconds ahead and then ... I don’t know how we managed to lose that," said Vettel, who made the most of Hamilton’s poor start.

Daniel Ricciardo finished 75.8 seconds behind the winner in third place winning his first podium of the season. He was the only driver not lapped by the top two drivers.

Reuters