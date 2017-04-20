Big bids expected at yearling casino sale

Auctioneers John O’Kelly and Andrew Miller were bombarded with bids at the CTS Premier Sale in Cape Town in January and it could be an action replay at Emperors Palace Casino Resort on Friday.

The Kempton Park casino is the venue for the 2017 Select Yearling Sale with the first of the 159 lots coming under the hammers of O’Kelly and Miller at 4pm.

A total of 41 sires are represented in the catalogue.

Graduates from this sale are eligible for the CTS Millions comprising two races to be run in Cape Town in January 2019.

In an editorial, the racing newspaper The Sporting Post commented: "This young sale has flexed its muscle in just two years of existence with median figures proving very competitive on national comparisons.

"In a tough operating environment, the catalogue suggests the Class of 2017 can be expected to hold its own again," the editorial read.

While the country’s top sires such as Captain Al, Trippi, Dynasty and Silvano are all represented, it is the close relations to several grade1 winners that will catch buyers’ eyes.

There could be big action at the beginning and end of the sale with Irishman O’Kelly due to sell the first lot, which is a Captain Al colt out of the grade1 winner Nania. This September foal has been consigned by Klawervlei Stud as agents.

Miller will be on the rostrum towards the end of the sale when Highlands Farm Stud will be offering a full-brother to the stud’s new stallion, Jackson.

It is obvious why this Dynasty colt was not offered at the January sale as, being a mid-November foal, he would only have been 14 months old.

Several bloodstock pundits, including expert Gavin Hunter, have expressed the view that Jackson will make it as a sire. He is represented by five yearlings at the sale.

Summerhill Stud, champion breeders on 10 occasions, have sent a draft of 15 yearlings and the majority are by Visionaire, who they sold to Lammerskraal Stud in 2016.

However, the draft also includes colts by Silvano and Var as well as fillies by What A Winter and Duke Of Marmalade.

The Silvano colt, Elegantly Sexy, is out of the four-time winner Elegant Blush, who has produced the two-time winner Blushing Peter.

Champion trainer Sean Tarry will be on the lookout for more champions for his chief patron, Chris van Niekerk.

He is sure to run his expert eye over another Summerhill offering, a half-sister (by Visionaire) to recent Man O’ War Sprint victor, Intergalactic.

Avontuur Farm has sent up just three yearlings but they include a Var colt who is a half-brother to Chesalon whom Mike Bass trained to win five races as well as a third place in the Durban July.

One of the big lots should be Klawervlei’s Captain Al filly Canukeepitsecret, a full-sister to triple grade1 winner All Is Secret and The Secret Is Out.

All Is Secret is represented on the sale by her first offspring, a colt by Dynasty.

Riverton Stud have consigned a colt by 2012 Durban July winner, Pomodoro, and this youngster is well-bred being a half-brother to the 2014-15 Equus Champion Sprinter, Captain Of All.