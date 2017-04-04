Legal Eagle easily boosts Tarry’s winning tally

A "lap-of-honour" in a Group One race — surely not possible. Yes, it is because that is basically what racegoers witnessed with Legal Eagle’s performance in last Saturday’s HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes at Turffontein.

Jockey Anton Marcus had no more than a steering job as Sean Tarry’s champion carried Markus Jooste’s colours to victory for the sixth time in a grade1 race.

There were no challengers from the Cape or KwaZulu-Natal and it was left to Legal Eagle’s stablemate, French Navy, to run on for second place without ever challenging the winner.

Derek Brugman, racing manager for Markus Jooste, understandably lamented that the plan to send the son of Greys Inn to compete in the US had to be shelved.

"We could only fill four berths in a 15-berth plane so — from a financial perspective — the operation would just have been too expensive," said Brugman after the race.

Legal Eagle now heads for the R4m President’s Champions Challenge on May 6 when hopefully there will be some stiffer opposition for such a rich prize.

Tarry’s remarkable tally of seven winners on Saturday kept the number seven in focus for racing fans. That is the same number of winners Jeff Lloyd rode at a meeting in Australia in November to make racing history in his adopted country.

Since winning the J&B Met with outsider Alastor in 2005, Tarry has gone from strength to strength and rarely a meeting goes by without a winner for his chief patron, Chris van Niekerk.

Van Niekerk already has two Durban July triumphs and Saturday was another day to remember with his colours being carried to victory in the first five races on the card.

Tarry journeyed to Turffontein with a pretty strong army of horses and his sprinter, Exquisite Touch, set a new course record when clocking 61.53sec in the 1,100m Man ’O War Sprint. The time bettered the previous record of 61.65sec held by Ruby Clipper.

While Al Sahem was Tarry’s major hope for the SA Classic, it came as no surprise that victory went to Mike de Kock’s Heavenly Blue.

The Tarry bandwagon should roll on on Tuesday when star mare, Carry On Alice, cannot be opposed against seven rivals in the sixth race over 1,100m. It will be interesting to compare her time with that of stablemate, Exquisite Touch, last weekend.

Trophy Wife could fill the runner-up berth.