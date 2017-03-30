Charlene to add touch of royalty to Turffontein

Turffontein has taken a leaf out of Royal Ascot’s book with Princess Charlene of Monaco accepting an invitation to attend the Empress Club Stakes on April 22.

Bulawayo-born Princess Charlene has been involved in charity work in SA for some time and all of the Red Cross, Primary Gugulesizwe School and the Highveld Horse Care Unit are set to benefit from her attendance at the city track in April. While she is not as avid a racing fan as Queen Elizabeth

in the UK, her father, Mike Wittstock, is a well-known owner on the Highveld.

In a statement, Princess Charlene said: "I look forward to once again attending a race meeting at the historic Turffontein track and of course continuing to support a number of worthy causes. To have the horse racing community rally behind this will be amazing and being able to play a part in restoring some of the glamour back to the sport is special."

The funds for the charitable contributions will be garnered from a raffle on the day with a prize of a diamond worth R150,000 sponsored by Petra Diamonds.

Meanwhile, Turffontein hosts two important feature races this Saturday with the running of the SA Classic and Wilgerbosdrift Fillies Classic.

The former race looks a straight match between the top stables of Sean Tarry and Mike de Kock and bookies quote the Tarry inmate, Al Sahem, as the evens favourite with De Kock’s Aussie-bred three-year-old, Heavenly Blue, second favourite at 18-10.

De Kock has a second string to his bow in the form of another Aussie import, Janoobi, who is on offer at 5-1. The winner of the Betting World Guineas will again be partnered by Piere Strydom.

In the Wilgerbosdrift race, Tarry’s Fillies Guineas victor, Smiling Blue Eyes, is expected to relish the 1,800m trip and heads the ante-post market at 12-10. The daughter of Dynasty will have Raymond Danielson in the saddle once again.

Jockey Muzi Yeni is enjoying another successful season and he could land a double at Turffontein on Thursday on Sabre Dance (sixth race) and Starcraft Prince (ninth). Sabre Dance looks on a handy mark and might be able to shade Tokyo Drift and Dan The Lad.

While Aramouse is expected to run well in the ninth, trainer Candice Dawson’s runner, Starcraft Prince, is well drawn and could reward each-way punters.

KwaZulu-Natal-based jockey Anthony Delpech, who rides Al Sahem in Saturday’s SA Classic, has two useful mounts in

B Twenty One (seventh race) and Silver Scooter in the final leg of the jackpot.