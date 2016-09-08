Novak Djokovic sails into semifinals as favourite to win the US Open

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic heads into the US Open semifinals as the overwhelming favourite to go on and lift a third title in New York, but Kei Nishikori, Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils are lined up as potential road blocks.

World No 1 Djokovic takes a 12-0 career lead over Monfils into their semifinal on Friday while Nishikori looks to build on his shock five-set win over Andy Murray against Wawrinka.

Swiss third seed Wawrinka, playing in his third semifinal in four years, ended Juan Martin del Potro’s magical run in four sets in the early hours of Thursday morning with a 7-6 (7/5) 4-6 6-3 6-2 win.

Djokovic, chasing a third major of the season and 13th overall, remains wary of the dangers posed by 30-year-old Monfils who is in only his second semifinal at the Slams.

"Gael’s one of the few players that I will definitely [buy] a ticket to watch," said Djokovic.

"He seems more focused at this time of his career and I am definitely expecting a tough battle."

Tenth-seeded Monfils has lost twice to Djokovic in New York — in five sets in the first round in 2005 and a straight sets defeat in the 2010 quarterfinals.

But he is enjoying one of the best spells of his career, winning the title in Washington and making the semifinals at the Toronto Masters where he lost to Djokovic again.

Monfils is on an impressive 19-2 run since Wimbledon but admits he is the underdog against Djokovic, the 2011 and 2015 champion playing in a 10th successive semifinal in New York.

"He’s better player than me, definitely," said Monfils who has yet to drop a set but has not faced a seeded player. Djokovic should be the fresher having completed just two full matches in five rounds.

He was handed a walkover into round three and was then the beneficiary of two injury-hit retirements.

All of which means the Serb has spent just four hours and 34 minutes on court; Monfils has been out there four minutes short of 12 hours.

Nishikori reached the semifinal — his first at any Slam since he finished runner-up in New York in 2014 — with an impressive 1-6 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-5 triumph over world No 2 and 2012 champion Murray.

It was just his second win in nine matches with the Briton but he is happy chasing down deficits.

Against Wawrinka, he trails 3-2 but won their last meeting in the Toronto semifinals this summer.

He also beat the 31-year-old in five sets in the quarterfinals of the US Open in 2014.

"We just played in Toronto. He’s been playing good tennis," said Nishikori who has a double target this weekend.

He can become Asia’s first Grand Slam men’s singles champion while the title would net him a windfall of $3.5m.

Nishikori will be happy not to be facing Del Potro who has a 4-0 lead in their rivalry and has never conceded a set to the Japanese.

With second seed Murray, fourth seeded Rafael Nadal and Milos Raonic, the fifth seed, all out of the picture, Djokovic is viewed as the most likely to win the title on Sunday.

"I’d say Novak would be the favourite," said Murray.

