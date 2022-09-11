×

England have Proteas on the ropes

England take nine wickets in the final two sessions and then scored 97 for no loss

11 September 2022 - 20:40 Amir Chetty
Zak Crawley of England hits runs during the Test match between England and South Africa at The Kia Oval in London, England, September 11 2022. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON/GETTY IMAGES
England took nine wickets in the final two sessions and then scored 97 for no loss leaving them on the verge​ of a momentous series victory against SA in the final Test at The Oval on Sunday. 

In pursuit of the modest 130-run target, Zak Crawley, who chalked up a sixth career half-century off just 37 deliveries, to end the day on 57 runs off 44 balls and Alex Lees (32 off 61), took England to the brink of victory with 33 runs needed to win when bad light brought an end to day four. 

Earlier, the English spent just 13 minutes in the middle on the third morning before they were dismissed for 158.

Marco Jansen recorded a maiden career five-wicket haul and Kagiso Rabada finished with 4/81, as  England had acquired a lead of 40 runs. 

However, the England seamers caused havoc to the Proteas batting line-up after lunch as the Proteas went from 70/1 to 169 all out in 56.2 overs.

Seamers Stuart Broad and captain Ben Stokes shared six wickets as Ollie Robinson and James Anderson claimed two each to dismiss the Proteas cheaply

SA got their second innings off to a good start when openers, captain Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee shared a 58-run opening wicket stand before Erwee (26) became Stokes’ first victim of the day. 

Elgar and Keegan Petersen saw the visitors to lunch on 70/1 and looked to continue after the break, however, the left-hander, on 36 at the time, was wrapped on the pads by Broad and given out by umpire Nitin Menon. 

Elgar would have been disappointed that he never sent the decision upstairs as replays suggested  the ball would go on to miss the leg stump. 

That wicket saw Broad move to the fifth spot on the leading wicket-takers list with 564 dismissals in 159 matches with the Proteas on 83/2.

SA took their lead past 50 in the 23rd over with a Keegan Petersen, who struck three boundaries after lunch as he moved to 23 before being sharply caught at fourth slip by Ollie Pope off Anderson with SA on 91/3. 

Ryan Rickelton opened his account with a boundary off Broad, but Anderson had the left-hander trapped leg before wicket, the challenge unsuccessful as he departed for 8.

Khaya Zondo and Wiaan Mulder then found the going tough, scoring just 25 runs from 87 balls before Mulder (14) was bowled by Robinson, and Zondo fell nine deliveries later for 16, trapped leg before wicket for his second of the innings, as SA slumped to 133/6.

They lost their next four wickets for just 36 runs as Jansen fell on the brink of the tea break for four, bowled by Stokes, who was in the action a few balls later to have Rabada caught by Harry Brook in the slips for a duck. 

Keshav Maharaj (18) was Broad’s third victim and Kyle Verreynne (12) was caught and bowled by Anderson as Anrich Nortjé ended 0 not out. 

