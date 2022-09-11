×

Sport / Other Sport

Peter cites health problems for relinquishing trainers licence

But is there something more sinister behind it?

11 September 2022 - 20:17 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES

If — halfway through his total of 15 Majors — Tiger Woods had announced he was giving up the sport, the golf world would have been gobsmacked.

It’s the same scenario with Paul Peter who — just a fortnight after receiving the trophy for Champion Trainer of 2021/2022 — announced he was relinquishing his licence after the meeting at Turffontein on September 10.

Details of the media release from the National Horseracing Authority were published in Business Day on Friday, but understandably the racing public want answers to why such a high-profile individual is throwing in the towel.

One social media blogger stated: “Peter needs to come out and make an official statement. The racing public has a right to know.”

On Saturday, the editor of the Sporting Post confirmed he had spoken to Peter and that his decision to quit the sport was due to “personal health and emotional reasons on medical advice”.

Peter told the paper: “I have to consider that as much as I love my racing and my horses, I have to be realistic and consider the implications for my family and personal health.

“I am not a delegator by nature and my yard has grown exponentially. I have enjoyed great support from my sons, my wife and my broader family network. I have achieved what I set out to do 12 years ago and I want to thank everybody in horse racing, including the punting public, for their support and kindness.

“I don’t have a bad word to say about anybody and I hope that my owners and horses go on to great things. For now it is time to change direction and take a step backward.”

Peter has always been good with the media and they — in turn — have lauded his achievements of winning his first trainer’s title with a record 221 winners, seven grade 1 successes including the Triple Tiara with Summer Pudding and again leading the trainer’s log after five weeks of the new season.

However, there appears to be more to this dramatic episode than meets the eye and there is speculation that the fire was lit by a fisticuffs incident at Turffontein on September 3.

People present at the meeting say there was an altercation before the running of the ninth race and this can be confirmed by the stipendiary stewards report from the meeting.

It states: “An investigation will be opened into an incident which occurred in the stipendiary stewards boardroom which spiralled into the surrounding areas of the racecourse prior to the ninth race.”

So the ball is back in the court of the National Horseracing Authority. The racing public must not be kept in the dark.

Was this a heat-of-the-moment incident which happens at sporting fixtures or is it in some way tied to Peter’s decision to quit the sport?

Perhaps the 50-year-old was finding looking after an ever-increasing string of horses was just too big a task. Yet — once again leading the trainers’ log one feels that — like Tiger Woods — he could have stayed at the top for a considerable length of time.

Happy endings in sport are few and far between and the Peter stable experienced this at Turffontein on Saturday. The yard sent 14 runners to the city track and drew a blank.

The most costly defeats for punters were those of Maggie Smith (first race) who was sent off the 91-100 favourite and Glittering Girl (seventh race) who started the market leader at 83-100.

Both Queen Of Shadow and Freed From Desire (good comeback run) were placed in the fourth race, but the day ended with the stable's 9-2 chance, Don't Touch Me, beating just one rival home in the ninth race.

