Peter cites health problems for relinquishing trainers licence

Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
While many people's financial and social reserves on are on zero, the chattering classes are focusing on net zero
A miss on the NPA’s self-imposed deadline may prompt renewed scepticism about its capacity
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
Business Day TV speaks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management
Team is looking at proposals from the government, business and labour under the auspices of Nedlac
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
The anniversary comes a year after Biden ended the US-led war in Afghanistan in a messy exit
Rajapaksa and Hasaranga help secure 23-run victory at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday
New styling, refined drive quality and eight new safety systems form part of new offerings
If — halfway through his total of 15 Majors — Tiger Woods had announced he was giving up the sport, the golf world would have been gobsmacked.
It’s the same scenario with Paul Peter who — just a fortnight after receiving the trophy for Champion Trainer of 2021/2022 — announced he was relinquishing his licence after the meeting at Turffontein on September 10.
Details of the media release from the National Horseracing Authority were published in Business Day on Friday, but understandably the racing public want answers to why such a high-profile individual is throwing in the towel.
One social media blogger stated: “Peter needs to come out and make an official statement. The racing public has a right to know.”
On Saturday, the editor of the Sporting Post confirmed he had spoken to Peter and that his decision to quit the sport was due to “personal health and emotional reasons on medical advice”.
Peter told the paper: “I have to consider that as much as I love my racing and my horses, I have to be realistic and consider the implications for my family and personal health.
“I am not a delegator by nature and my yard has grown exponentially. I have enjoyed great support from my sons, my wife and my broader family network. I have achieved what I set out to do 12 years ago and I want to thank everybody in horse racing, including the punting public, for their support and kindness.
“I don’t have a bad word to say about anybody and I hope that my owners and horses go on to great things. For now it is time to change direction and take a step backward.”
Peter has always been good with the media and they — in turn — have lauded his achievements of winning his first trainer’s title with a record 221 winners, seven grade 1 successes including the Triple Tiara with Summer Pudding and again leading the trainer’s log after five weeks of the new season.
However, there appears to be more to this dramatic episode than meets the eye and there is speculation that the fire was lit by a fisticuffs incident at Turffontein on September 3.
People present at the meeting say there was an altercation before the running of the ninth race and this can be confirmed by the stipendiary stewards report from the meeting.
It states: “An investigation will be opened into an incident which occurred in the stipendiary stewards boardroom which spiralled into the surrounding areas of the racecourse prior to the ninth race.”
So the ball is back in the court of the National Horseracing Authority. The racing public must not be kept in the dark.
Was this a heat-of-the-moment incident which happens at sporting fixtures or is it in some way tied to Peter’s decision to quit the sport?
Perhaps the 50-year-old was finding looking after an ever-increasing string of horses was just too big a task. Yet — once again leading the trainers’ log one feels that — like Tiger Woods — he could have stayed at the top for a considerable length of time.
Happy endings in sport are few and far between and the Peter stable experienced this at Turffontein on Saturday. The yard sent 14 runners to the city track and drew a blank.
The most costly defeats for punters were those of Maggie Smith (first race) who was sent off the 91-100 favourite and Glittering Girl (seventh race) who started the market leader at 83-100.
Both Queen Of Shadow and Freed From Desire (good comeback run) were placed in the fourth race, but the day ended with the stable's 9-2 chance, Don't Touch Me, beating just one rival home in the ninth race.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Peter cites health problems for relinquishing trainers licence
But is there something more sinister behind it?
If — halfway through his total of 15 Majors — Tiger Woods had announced he was giving up the sport, the golf world would have been gobsmacked.
It’s the same scenario with Paul Peter who — just a fortnight after receiving the trophy for Champion Trainer of 2021/2022 — announced he was relinquishing his licence after the meeting at Turffontein on September 10.
Details of the media release from the National Horseracing Authority were published in Business Day on Friday, but understandably the racing public want answers to why such a high-profile individual is throwing in the towel.
One social media blogger stated: “Peter needs to come out and make an official statement. The racing public has a right to know.”
On Saturday, the editor of the Sporting Post confirmed he had spoken to Peter and that his decision to quit the sport was due to “personal health and emotional reasons on medical advice”.
Peter told the paper: “I have to consider that as much as I love my racing and my horses, I have to be realistic and consider the implications for my family and personal health.
“I am not a delegator by nature and my yard has grown exponentially. I have enjoyed great support from my sons, my wife and my broader family network. I have achieved what I set out to do 12 years ago and I want to thank everybody in horse racing, including the punting public, for their support and kindness.
“I don’t have a bad word to say about anybody and I hope that my owners and horses go on to great things. For now it is time to change direction and take a step backward.”
Peter has always been good with the media and they — in turn — have lauded his achievements of winning his first trainer’s title with a record 221 winners, seven grade 1 successes including the Triple Tiara with Summer Pudding and again leading the trainer’s log after five weeks of the new season.
However, there appears to be more to this dramatic episode than meets the eye and there is speculation that the fire was lit by a fisticuffs incident at Turffontein on September 3.
People present at the meeting say there was an altercation before the running of the ninth race and this can be confirmed by the stipendiary stewards report from the meeting.
It states: “An investigation will be opened into an incident which occurred in the stipendiary stewards boardroom which spiralled into the surrounding areas of the racecourse prior to the ninth race.”
So the ball is back in the court of the National Horseracing Authority. The racing public must not be kept in the dark.
Was this a heat-of-the-moment incident which happens at sporting fixtures or is it in some way tied to Peter’s decision to quit the sport?
Perhaps the 50-year-old was finding looking after an ever-increasing string of horses was just too big a task. Yet — once again leading the trainers’ log one feels that — like Tiger Woods — he could have stayed at the top for a considerable length of time.
Happy endings in sport are few and far between and the Peter stable experienced this at Turffontein on Saturday. The yard sent 14 runners to the city track and drew a blank.
The most costly defeats for punters were those of Maggie Smith (first race) who was sent off the 91-100 favourite and Glittering Girl (seventh race) who started the market leader at 83-100.
Both Queen Of Shadow and Freed From Desire (good comeback run) were placed in the fourth race, but the day ended with the stable's 9-2 chance, Don't Touch Me, beating just one rival home in the ninth race.
Gary Player and Baaeed get better with age
Team Gold could prove the pick of the Magner stable trio
Jockey Lerena gunning for success in new season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Champion trainer Peter quits horse racing
Lerena could match De Melo with five-timer at City track
Matsunyane surprise leader of jockeys’ log
Van Zyl family ready to celebrate at KZN racing awards
Houdalakis set to enjoy a successful meeting at the Vaal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.