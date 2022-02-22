Bavuma pins hopes on better batting conditions for second Test

Temba Bavuma is expecting conditions at the Hagley Oval for the second and final Test match against New Zealand to be more batter friendly because of the increased temperatures in Christchurch.

During the first Test, which they lost by an innings and 276 runs, SA struggled to bat against the New Zealand fast-bowling attack led by Matt Henry, who returned with nine wickets.

Henry, who ended his two innings with figures of 9/55, was supported by Tim Southee with six scalps and Neil Wagner with three as they demolished SA inside three days.

“I think the heat may change the way things will play out,” said Bavuma, adding that he expects batting to be more pleasant because the Christchurch wicket has been exposed to the sun.

“During the previous Test match, we started with overhead conditions. We saw that it assisted fast bowling a bit. I guess with the sun out, it will make it a little bit more pleasant to bat on.”

The Proteas’ struggles with the bat were illustrated by their managing only 206 runs in two innings. Bavuma says they have gone through a period of soul-searching self-critique, and are ready to go again.

“Managing our energies is something that we will have to look after in terms of the heat if we find ourselves spending lots of hours on the field. We do expect conditions to be a little bit different with the sun shining.”

In the first Test, Bavuma was SA’s joint top scorer with Kyle Verreynne on 48 runs and says someone needs to stand up and score big.

“It is obviously hard to separate the team’s cause from my individual cause, especially after a performance like that. With where I am with my game, I think there are no positives.

“I am not down and out and I am not disappointed in myself. The team is in a space where we need someone to put up their hand and do it for the team. My form had been decent over the last while but there is still a lot of work to be done.”

For the final match, the Proteas think-tank is likely to ring changes to the top order with struggling Aiden Markram dropped for Ryan Rickelton at No 3.

If this happens, Dean Elgar will continue to open the batting with Sarel Erwee and Rassie van der Dussen, Bavuma and Zubayr Hamza completing the top order batting line-up.

On the bowling side of things, Lungi Ngidi might return to the side to replace Glenton Stuurman if he has responded well to treatment for back strain.