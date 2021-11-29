Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: Black Cap thrills give SA a taste of India Upcoming tour by Virat Kohli’s men of SA will not have the colonial bias of recent events to stumble over B L Premium

Not much happened for five days in Kanpur when India hosted New Zealand for the first of two Tests and what did happen did so slowly. And for much of the time it was compelling, often making for compulsive viewing, especially during the final session during which the Black Caps’ final wicket hung on for dear life to secure a spectacular draw.

That’s right — a spectacular draw. The sun was dropping fast, the wonky Green Park floodlights, not good enough for the venue to stage ODIs at night, were doing their best to keep the players on the field and the two men struggling to see and block the ball were named Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel. ..