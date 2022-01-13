Features When white cricket was given out Just over 50 years ago, SA’s top white cricketers staged a protest in the hope that authorities would allow black players to accompany the team to Australia. But it failed to save the tour they so badly wanted. Sporting isolation had well and truly begun B L Premium

These have been strange days for SA cricket. No spectators, the traditional New Year’s Test match in Cape Town played at the Wanderers in Joburg, and the Cape Town Test now being played at Newlands in the second week of January.

At least cricket is being played. It took careful negotiations and good personal relationships at the highest levels to save India’s tour to SA this summer. That wasn’t the case 51 years ago, when diplomacy and friendship were not enough to save a tour by white SA cricketers to Australia, and SA was banished from the international game...