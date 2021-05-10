NEIL MANTHORP: There are lots of decent, honest, caring people in SA cricket
Many work quietly behind the scenes without fuss or fanfare to navigate the stormy waters of Covid-19
10 May 2021 - 18:29
In an age of unprecedented sporting uncertainty and unpredictability, it seems slightly less mad than it should be that SA’s men’s cricket team could be gathering for a training camp in a week’s time in preparation for a tour of the Caribbean — without any confirmed venues.
The twin-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago had initially put its hand up to stage the two Test matches and five T20 Internationals, but it seems their ministry of sport may not have communicated adequately with the ministry of health, which last week vetoed the tour. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now