NEIL MANTHORP: There are lots of decent, honest, caring people in SA cricket Many work quietly behind the scenes without fuss or fanfare to navigate the stormy waters of Covid-19

In an age of unprecedented sporting uncertainty and unpredictability, it seems slightly less mad than it should be that SA’s men’s cricket team could be gathering for a training camp in a week’s time in preparation for a tour of the Caribbean — without any confirmed venues.

The twin-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago had initially put its hand up to stage the two Test matches and five T20 Internationals, but it seems their ministry of sport may not have communicated adequately with the ministry of health, which last week vetoed the tour. ..