Plans are at an advanced stage to ensure the Proteas honour their tour to the West Indies in June, Cricket SA’s director of cricket Graeme Smith says.

The Proteas are scheduled to play two Tests and five T20s in the Caribbean‚ and Smith said they are finalising venues and other related logistics for the trip.

“We haven’t given an update on that tour because we are making final arrangements‚” said Smith as he released the scheduling programme for the Proteas for the rest of the year.

“With Covid-19 things always remain fairly fluid but we are in the process of finalising venues in the West Indies. The commitment is to go there.

“We have two Tests and five T20s starting at the beginning of June and that is just around the corner. I think the men’s team will go into a training camp end of May.”

After the trip to the West Indies‚ the Proteas travel to Ireland where coach Mark Boucher’s men are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is from July 11-25 in Malahide and Stormont.

“With these Covid-19 restrictions and the red list‚ the T20 squad in the West Indies will go directly to Ireland. We will finish the five T20s in the West Indies and whoever is involved with that squad will fly directly to Ireland because it is impossible to get any new players to Ireland with all these quarantines and red lists.”

In what is expected to be a busy period‚ the Proteas will rest in August but get back into the swing of things with a tour to Sri Lanka. This will be followed by the T20 World Cup in India in October and November.

“We will have a small break in August but in September we are scheduled to play against Sri Lanka for a white ball tour‚ and then it is the World Cup.”

Smith also gave an update on the proposed tour of India in September, which is now threatened by the possibility that the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) may resume at the time.

With regard to Australia‚ who abandoned their tour to SA earlier in the year‚ Smith said Cricket SA is in negotiations to find an opening in the schedule during this cycle. “We have had a few intense discussions with them and we made it very clear that we want to replace the series in this current cycle.”