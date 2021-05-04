Sport / Cricket

SA cricketers to return home after IPL suspended

04 May 2021 - 18:18 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
Cricket SA officials are working closely with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises in a bid to ensure the safe and expedited return of the SA players and support staff after the tournament was indefinitely suspended on Tuesday.

India is in the midst of a health crisis as Covid-19 infections and deaths continue to rise with alarming speed‚ and Quinton de Kock‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Anrich Nortjé‚ Lungi Ngidi and David Miller are among the South Africans at the tournament.

“Cricket SA has noted the postponement of the 2021 IPL due to Covid-19 safety reasons‚” Cricket SA said in a statement.

“Cricket SA supports the decision to put the health and safety of all involved in the tournament first and has made contact with all  the franchises to ensure the expedited travel of all South African players and support staff back to our shores.

“Those travelling back to SA will undergo home quarantine in line with the current World Health Organization recommendations.”

