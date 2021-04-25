There appears to be no end in sight to the furore around cricket after SA’s sports umbrella body fired a salvo at sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and criticised his decision to move towards defunding and deregistering the game.

On Friday, Mthethwa announced that he intended to strip Cricket SA, the dysfunctional governing body, of national recognition and its authority to run the sport in the country.

In a five-page statement‚ SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said it “strongly disagrees” with Mthethwa. It accused him of “selectively” applying section 13(5) of the Sports and Recreation Act and said the minister has “overreached” by doing so.

This comes a week after the Cricket SA members council‚ which is made of up the 14 affiliates presidents‚ voted against amendments in the memorandum of incorporation (MOI) to allow for a majority independent board and an independent chair with no affiliation to cricket at a special general meeting held last Saturday.

The motion was defeated after it garnered only 46% of the votes instead of the 75% needed when six members voted in favour‚ with five against and three abstentions.

In their letter Sascoc called on Mthethwa to accept and respect decisions of the majority‚ and to allow further dialogues and consultations to take place. Sascoc also effectively rejected the 2012 Nicholson recommendations to allow for a majority independent board at Cricket SA, and the body says the position still stands.

“Sascoc strongly disagrees with the minister’s decision to invoke section 13(5) (c) of the Sports and Recreation Act‚ regarding Cricket SA. This clause relates to “if a national federation fails to adhere to a decision of the mediator or directive issued by the minister as referred to in paragraph (a)‚ the minister may defund‚ remove recognition and publish his/her decision in the gazette‚” reads the Sascoc statement. With staff writer

