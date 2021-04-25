Sport / Cricket

Sascoc accuses sports minister of ‘overreach’ after hard reset at Cricket SA

Nathi Mthethwa has announced plans to strip Cricket SA of national recognition and its authority to run the sport

25 April 2021 - 23:03 Tiisetso Malepa
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

There appears to be no end in sight to the furore around cricket after SA’s sports umbrella body fired a salvo at sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and criticised his decision to move towards defunding and deregistering the game.

On Friday, Mthethwa announced that he intended to strip Cricket SA, the dysfunctional governing body, of national recognition and its authority to run the sport in the country.

In a five-page statement‚ SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc)  said it “strongly disagrees” with Mthethwa. It accused him of “selectively” applying section 13(5) of the Sports and Recreation Act and said the minister has “overreached” by doing so.

This comes a week after the Cricket SA members council‚ which is made of up the 14 affiliates presidents‚ voted against amendments in the memorandum of incorporation (MOI) to allow for a majority independent board and an independent chair with no affiliation to cricket at a special general meeting held last Saturday.

The motion was defeated after it garnered only 46% of the votes instead of the 75% needed when six members voted in favour‚ with five against and three abstentions.

In their letter Sascoc called on Mthethwa to accept and respect decisions of the majority‚ and to allow further dialogues and consultations to take place. Sascoc also effectively rejected the 2012 Nicholson recommendations to allow for a majority independent board at Cricket SA, and the body says the position still stands.

“Sascoc strongly disagrees with the minister’s decision to invoke section 13(5) (c) of the Sports and Recreation Act‚ regarding Cricket SA. This clause relates to “if a national federation fails to adhere to a decision of the mediator or directive issued by the minister as referred to in paragraph (a)‚ the minister may defund‚ remove recognition and publish his/her decision in the gazette‚” reads the Sascoc statement. With staff writer

TimesLIVE 

Cricket SA interim chair in last-ditch bid to push through changes

Stavros Nicolaou wants amendments to the constitution to allow for a majority independent board
Sport
3 days ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Too many facts leave Cricket SA unable to spin

The media arm of the body is caught between a bat and a ball
Opinion
3 days ago

WATCH: SA Cricket determined to run itself out

Michael Avery takes a look at the future of SA cricket and the need to implement a system of good corporate governance within the sport
Sport
4 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Governance crisis threatens to cripple SA cricket

The staggering, crass ineptitude and selfishness of the members’ council emerges at a special general meeting
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Man City claim record-equalling fourth ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Sascoc accuses sports minister of ‘overreach’ ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Man United held as Leeds frustrate ‘Big Six’ again
Sport / Soccer
4.
Brandon Stone secures playoff victory in Limpopo ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Nadal beats Tsitsipas to claim 12th Barcelona ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Sports minister to extend Cricket SA interim board’s term

Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA admits pushing black players to the margins in the past

Sport / Cricket

SA cricket being held to ransom

Life / Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.