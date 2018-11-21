What to do when you are stuck for several hours in the wasteland of the soul that is an international airport?

Answers: Submit to the sensory swamp of duty-free shopping for stuff you neither need nor want that is outrageously more expensive than the same thing in the real world; Consume below-average food and drink at stratospherically above average prices; Try to avoid all the sneezing‚ sniffing‚ snotting people who are also doing so as you do so.

Wonder how anyone survives a trip to the horrific smokers’ lounge; Consider getting a massage.

Feel your muscles go rigid with tension when you discover how much that would cost you; and Go to the loo; Repeat all of the above.

Perhaps because they had run out of things to do‚ they were bored‚ or had forgotten to bring a pack of cards‚ SA ended up occupied — and not only in the loo sense — when they stopped over in Singapore on their way back from Australia.

What did they do? They watched cricket.

And‚ to hear Faf du Plessis tell it‚ they were more than happy to do so: “For the first time there’s a real energy around the national side about domestic cricket.

“I can’t remember any time when the whole team got together to watch a domestic game back home online.”

That game was part of the Mzansi Super League (MSL)‚ and soon Du Plessis and the rest of the players SA will take to t he 2019 World Cup will be‚ too.

Could the tournament help the selectors decide who those players will be?

“We have an idea of probably 12 or 13 guys who are locked into that squad … you always have to leave room for guys who come in and shoot the lights out with red-hot form.” Du Plessis said.

Might that work in reverse?

Could someone among the all but chosen “12 or 13” play himself out of the reckoning for the final 15 with a poor performance in the MSL?

Spoiler alert: herewith a firm reality check.

“Not if he’s in the plans‚” Du Plessis said.

“There’s an intense heat to international cricket‚ and in a perfect world you’d always like your international players to come down [to domestic level] and perform. But we’ve been working a very long time to make sure we’re getting our combinations right and it would be wrong to doubt that over a T20 tournament.

“It ’s important that you stick with the guys you think are going to make a difference‚ and leave two or three places open.”

That is right‚ sports lovers‚ after all the suits’ serious silliness and all their marketing minions’ manufactured merriment and all the pretend passion‚ the truth about the MSL is that it is just another trivial T20 tantrum trying not to be as forgettable as the one that went before and not as random as the one that will follow.

But that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. Especially if you’re stuck in a lift or a toilet. Or an airport.