“It’s difficult to experience the hurt that Australian cricket is going through if you’re not there; the public is angry.”

Cricket Australia (CA) swiftly banned Smith‚ Warner and Bancroft for nine months to a year — significantly more serious punishment than what they copped from the International Cricket Council‚ and that has been considered heavy-handed.

“CA have been firm in the sanctions they handed down‚” Du Plessis said. “A lot of people asked them to change them but they have remained firm because they see how much it has affected the general support. They were really hurt.”

What was it like playing against suddenly touchy-feely Aussies‚ and how long might that last?

“You understand why they are doing it‚” Du Plessis said. “You understand why they want to play a different brand of cricket. There are a lot of eyes on them; the style they play and the way they carry themselves as cricketers and people. I understand where it’s coming from.

“They’ve got really good cricketers and they’ll find out over the next six months or so if it’s something they believe in.”

Not that he was going soft on opponents who have come down hardest on SA over the years.

“I remember like it was yesterday about the pain and the hurt and the embarrassment and the scars [other SA teams] got in Australia; about always going there and always losing.

“It’s something that motivated me. I love playing there‚ it brings the best out in me.

“Always‚ when there’s a fight‚ it brings the best out of my character. I’m trying to find that same recipe when I play against other people. Maybe I must go pick a fight.”

Or hope to meet Australia in‚ say‚ a World Cup final before they’re hit over the head and remember who and what they were and will be again.