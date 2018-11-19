MZANSI SUPER LEAGUE
Blitz leave to final over to turn up the heat at Mzansi Super Leage clash
The Cape Town team overcome Durban’s Heat in final-over thriller
The Durban Heat’s first game of the Mzansi Super League ended in defeat as the Cape Town Blitz won a final-over thriller by three wickets here on Sunday.
It was the Blitz’s second win after beating the Spartans on Friday night.
The Blitz won the toss and elected to bowl first with the opening partnership of Morné van Wyk and Hashim Amla taking first strike for the hosts. The pair managed to get the Heat to 31 in the sixth over before Anrich Nortje picked up the crucial wickets of Van Wyk for 26, as well as SJ Erwee and Temba Bavuma for ducks. In his next over Nortje got Amla for 15.
Captain Albie Morkel then joined Khaya Zondo with the score on 48/4 and the pair consolidated well in the early stages of their partnership before taking advantage of the Blitz bowling up to the 16th over.
Morkel scored a fluent 45 from just 25 deliveries and Zondo finished unbeaten on 49 off 42 balls as their partnership of 71 went a long way in resurrecting the Heat and getting them to a defendable total of 157.
The Heat needed to start well with the ball but both teams failed to take the initiative and after the powerplay the Blitz were 40/1. The first wicket went to Marchant de Lange, who bowled Dawid Malan for 12. Keshav Maharaj accounted for Kyle Verreynne and Janneman Malan in the same over to put the Blitz on 51/3 at the end of the ninth over and the Heat slightly in front.
Pakistan star Asif Ali then took the game away from the Heat as he blasted 80 runs off just 33 balls and he and Ferisco Adams put on 60 runs for the sixth wicket.
Ali was caught by Erwee off the bowling of Kyle Abbott and seven runs later Adams fell to De Lange, caught by Van Wyk.
With eight runs to get Malusi Siboto and George Linde managed to get their side over the line with five balls to spare; winning the game by three wickets.
Despite the result the Heat will be encouraged by how they recovered with the bat after a poor start.
Captain Morkel is looking at the positives ahead of their match against the Tshwane Spartans on Wednesday.
In another nail-biter, the Tshwane Spartans beat Paarl Rocks in Paarl on Sunday by a single run. Gihahn Cloete’s 80 off 49 balls and Theunis de Bruyn’s 66 from 38 balls set the Spartans on the road to victory.
Please sign in or register to comment.