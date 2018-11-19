Blitz leave to final over to turn up the heat at Mzansi Super Leage clash

The Durban Heat’s first game of the Mzansi Super League ended in defeat as the Cape Town Blitz won a final-over thriller by three wickets here on Sunday.

It was the Blitz’s second win after beating the Spartans on Friday night.

The Blitz won the toss and elected to bowl first with the opening partnership of Morné van Wyk and Hashim Amla taking first strike for the hosts. The pair managed to get the Heat to 31 in the sixth over before Anrich Nortje picked up the crucial wickets of Van Wyk for 26, as well as SJ Erwee and Temba Bavuma for ducks. In his next over Nortje got Amla for 15.

Captain Albie Morkel then joined Khaya Zondo with the score on 48/4 and the pair consolidated well in the early stages of their partnership before taking advantage of the Blitz bowling up to the 16th over.

Morkel scored a fluent 45 from just 25 deliveries and Zondo finished unbeaten on 49 off 42 balls as their partnership of 71 went a long way in resurrecting the Heat and getting them to a defendable total of 157.