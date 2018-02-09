Sport / Cricket

AB in the frame for comeback at the Bullring

A player of De Villiers’s calibre could change the Proteas’ fortunes

09 February 2018 - 05:30 Telford Vice
Big hitter: AB de Villiers. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
It is a comment on SA’s uncertainties in their one-day series against India that the return of AB de Villiers to the fold is not unqualified good news.

De Villiers‚ who missed the first three games of the rubber with a finger injury‚ is the only addition to the squad for the remaining three matches.

And how his team need him considering they have lost all three matches by ever more convincing margins. The less good news is that his presence in the fourth at the Wanderers on Saturday is not assured.

"He is going to be assessed [on Friday] when he joins up with the squad‚" team management said on Thursday. "The decision will be made then."

SA‚ who are also without Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock through injury‚ have yet to reach 300 in the series and have twice been dismissed for fewer than 200 runs.

A player of De Villiers’s calibre could change that narrative singlehandedly‚ particularly on a pitch as predisposed to delivering big ODI totals.

And De Villiers has tended to deliver at the Wanderers‚ where he has scored three centuries and three half centuries in his 10 innings there.

In January 2015 he set the Bullring alight by reaching three figures off 31 balls‚ a world record‚ in scoring 149 against West Indies.

Something like that could turn SA’s fortunes around in their bid to level the series.

But first De Villiers will have to get back on the park.

TimesLIVE

SA ODI squad: Aiden Markram (capt)‚ Hashim Amla‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ AB de Villiers‚ JP Duminy‚ Heinrich Klaasen‚ Imran Tahir‚ David Miller‚ Morné Morkel‚ Chris Morris‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Tabraiz Shamsi‚ Khaya Zondo

