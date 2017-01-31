"When I feel I am not‚ I will be honest with myself. As long as the nation is happy with me‚ I will keep going."

The nation is indeed happy. On Saturday‚ doing what he does best‚ Tahir ripped the heart out of the Lankans by removing Dinesh Chandimal‚ Kusal Mendis and Upul Tharanga in the space of 15 deliveries.

Those wickets took their place among the 114 he has claimed in 65 ODIs.

His average of 23.05‚ economy rate of 4.61 and strike rate of 29.9 put him on top in career terms of all three categories among SA’s current bowlers.

In 30 T20 internationals Tahir has 49 scalps at 14.61. His economy rate is 6.39 and his strike rate 13.7.

He is the top-ranked spinner at No3 in the ODI bowling rankings‚ a list he headed in 2015‚ and No1 overall in T20s.

No one took more wickets for SA in either format in 2016 than Tahir‚ who also led the way in ODIs in 2015 and T20s in 2014. His 7/45 against West Indies in St Kitts in June is the best performance by a South African in an ODI. But‚ for all that‚ Tahir will be best remembered by some for his rifle shot throw from deep point at Newlands in October that ran out David Warner and helped SA complete a 5-0 ODI series whitewash over Australia.

That and the lengthy‚ vividly animated stream of invective he had unleashed at Warner in preceding overs.

No team could ask for more from one player than Tahir gives to SA — his adopted team.

Lahore-born Tahir famously moved to SA not to pursue a career that has seen him play for 21 major teams in three countries‚ but for the love of a woman who is now his wife.

"Playing for SA is an absolute honour‚" Tahir said. "Every game‚ I take more than seriously. I think of it as my last game and that I need to do well."

His last game?

He will celebrate a few more birthdays before that sad day comes.

TMG Digital