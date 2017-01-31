"Game time is the key thing when it comes to any international athlete.

"In the past‚ I went on tour and played one game here and one there and practised every day but it does not have the same effect as playing games week in and week out.

"Playing consistently at franchise level has been key for me over the past few months. If I am left out of the series‚ I will just go back to the Cobras and put up performances," he said.

Before the Proteas go to the Champions Trophy‚ they have a series against New Zealand that includes a T20 and five ODIs.

Parnell said it was an important assignment to gauge their readiness for the tournament.

"What is driving me now is sticking to certain things and doing them well day in and day out‚ cricket has showed that even the most successful guys succeed after two or three attempts," he said.

"The short-term goal for us as a team is the Champions Trophy where we want to go and do well because it is a big tournament. But before that‚ we have ODIs against New Zealand. We want to win an ICC event and [the] focus is on the Champions Trophy‚" he said.

Playing against Sri Lanka was good preparation because they will face them in the group stages at the Champions Trophy, Parnell added.

"We are also playing against Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy so this series will be a good marker for us and we want to try and dominate them over the remaining matches‚" he said.

India and Pakistan will be their other group opponents at the tournament.

TMG Digital