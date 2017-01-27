Any doubts South Africans had that Sri Lanka could win under pressure were erased at Newlands on Wednesday‚ where the visitors clinched the Twenty20 series with a stirring performance.

AB de Villiers‚ who returned from seven months out with an elbow injury in that match and now takes charge of the one-day squad‚ liked what he saw from the Lankans. Sort of.

"We know now they are a very motivated group of young players‚" De Villiers said on Friday at St George’s Park‚ where the five-match one-day international series starts on Saturday.

"I have been part of one or two groups of youngsters so I know that feeling of motivation. So even though we feel that we are a more talented and a more skillful and a better group of players than Sri Lanka‚ we know they are very dangerous at the moment — being very motivated with lots of young talent that can come good at certain times. We are very aware of that and we know we are going to have play some good cricket to beat them."

That said‚ this South African side have won 13 of their last 17 matches and five of their last six series.

Simply‚ they have improved vastly since De Villiers’s most recent one-day international against West Indies in Bridgetown on June 24‚ when SA crashed out of the running for the final of a triangular tournament.

"We are just in a really good space‚" De Villiers said. "I’ll go back to the culture camp we had (in August). We had an honest catch-up with each other‚ where everyone just got rid of emotions and things that bothered them over the last few years leading up to that point.

"After that West Indies tour we really got rid of all of that baggage. You can see the way we are playing; it’s a happy group of players. Team spirt is really good‚ the culture is in place. The guys feel fresh — everyone feels like they belong‚ they’ve got a role to play," De Villiers said.

Everyone‚ that is‚ except Lungi Ngidi — whose superb bowling in the T20 series earned him a place in the one-day international squad.

But fate decided otherwise‚ and Ngidi has been ruled out with a hip injury.

De Villiers‚ however‚ was able to see the silver lining of SA’s depth in what will be a dark cloud for Ngidi.

"It’s amazing how it always keeps happening‚" De Villiers said. "The minute you think‚ ‘Oh no‚ there goes that guy‚ that guy is injured‚ this guy is irreplaceable’‚ the young talent just keeps coming through. It speaks volumes for the depth we have in our country‚ in all races and cultures. That talent just keeps coming through, so I am very excited and positive about our cricket going forward."

Sri Lanka will be weakened by the absence of Angelo Mathews‚ who injured a hamstring during the second T20.

