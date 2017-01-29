Imran Tahir and Wayne Parnell shared six wickets‚ and Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis scored half-centuries to earn South Africa a crushing eight-wicket victory in the first one-day international over Sri Lanka at St George’s Park on Saturday.
The Lankans‚ who were put in to bat‚ were dismissed for 181 in 48.3 overs.
South Africa replied with 185/2 to win with 15.4 overs to spare.
Teams batting first at this ground have put higher totals than Sri Lanka’s on the board in 32 of the 38 ODIs played there previously.
Leg spinner Tahir snuffed out any momentum the Lankans hoped to build by claiming all three of his scalps in the space of six overs midway through the innings‚ and conceding only 26 runs from his full quota of overs.
Left-arm fast bowler Parnell‚ who shared the new ball‚ struck twice in his first two overs and once in the 46th to claim 3/48 off his 10.
The best the visitors could offer in response to that‚ and quality bowling by the rest of the attack‚ was Kusal Mendis’ 62‚ which was 94 balls in the making.
Mendis‚ the only batsman to find his way out of the 20s in a scorecard that featured five dismissals in the single figures‚ and Dinesh Chandimal‚ who scored 22‚ put on 72 for the third wicket — the visitors’ only stand of more than 30.
Sri Lanka were 14/2 when Chandimal joined Mendis in the fourth over‚ and they lost their last eight wickets for 95 runs.
South Africa’s reply started solidly in the shape of an opening stand of 71 between Quinton de Kock and Amla‚ which was ended in the 14th over when left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan had de Kock caught at cover for 34.
Amla and Du Plessis added 60 of the remaining 111 required runs before Amla popped a return catch to Asela Gunaratne to go for 57‚ which the South African scored off 71 balls with five fours and a six.
Du Plessis and AB de Villiers took South Africa home with an unbroken partnership of 54 scored at better than a run a ball.
Du Plessis hit five fours in his unbeaten 55‚ which came off 68 balls.
De Villiers made 30 not out off 27 deliveries.
The second game of the five-match series is at Kingsmead on Wednesday.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.