Imran Tahir and Wayne Parnell shared six wickets‚ and Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis scored half-centuries to earn South Africa a crushing eight-wicket victory in the first one-day international over Sri Lanka at St George’s Park on Saturday.

The Lankans‚ who were put in to bat‚ were dismissed for 181 in 48.3 overs.

South Africa replied with 185/2 to win with 15.4 overs to spare.

Teams batting first at this ground have put higher totals than Sri Lanka’s on the board in 32 of the 38 ODIs played there previously.

Leg spinner Tahir snuffed out any momentum the Lankans hoped to build by claiming all three of his scalps in the space of six overs midway through the innings‚ and conceding only 26 runs from his full quota of overs.

Left-arm fast bowler Parnell‚ who shared the new ball‚ struck twice in his first two overs and once in the 46th to claim 3/48 off his 10.

The best the visitors could offer in response to that‚ and quality bowling by the rest of the attack‚ was Kusal Mendis’ 62‚ which was 94 balls in the making.