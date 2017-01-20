Mosehle gets gloves as Miller moves up
Lions wicketkeeper will face Sri Lanka in first T20 match, says captain Farhaan Behardien
Proteas stand-in captain Farhaan Behardien confirmed that Lions wicketkeeper Mangaliso Mosehle will take the gloves in the first Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Centurion on Friday.
Behardien also revealed that explosive batsman David Miller will move up the batting order to possibly No4, while a decision about which bowler will take the new ball will depend on the state of the pitch.
The move to promote Miller up the order is seen as an attempt by the Proteas think-tank to pressurise Sri Lankans, who are still smarting from a 3-0 Test series whitewash.
"Mangi [Mosehle] is definitely the No 1 glove man at the moment because that role is familiar to him‚ so he will wear the gloves‚" Behardien said on Thursday. "With regard to Miller‚ I will grant him his wish of batting higher because he has been very destructive over the past few months and the Knights have utilised him slightly up the order at No4.
"They have given him time to face more balls and we all know that if Miller faces about 50 balls he will most probably score a hundred or in that region.
"He likes to attack, that is his nature‚ so in these three matches you will definitely see Miller bat higher."
Behardien added he was happy with the composition of the squad, which gives them options as most of the players can fulfil different roles.
"Heino Kuhn has opened the batting for a long time at the Titans in white-and red-ball cricket and if he is asked to open the batting it’s not something that he will be unfamiliar with.
"Mangi could slot in at No3 and he has also batted at
six. Most guys can perform different roles.
"We will decide on the day with regards to the line-up and a lot depends on the way the team shapes up and what conditions are going to be like."
All the players in the squad had practically picked themselves because they had been in form during the Cricket SA
T20 Challenge.
"All the players who have been selected have shown unbelievable form during the T20 Challenge and Jon-Jon Smuts comes to mind … he led the run-scoring charts.
"Heino Kuhn has also been in fantastic form‚ Lungi Ngidi has been one of the stand-out bowlers and all the players who have been selected deserve to be there‚" he said.
TMG Digital
