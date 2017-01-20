Mosehle gets gloves as Miller moves up

"They have given him time to face more balls and we all know that if Miller faces about 50 balls he will most probably score a hundred or in that region.

"He likes to attack, that is his nature‚ so in these three matches you will definitely see Miller bat higher."

Behardien added he was happy with the composition of the squad, which gives them options as most of the players can fulfil different roles.

"Heino Kuhn has opened the batting for a long time at the Titans in white-and red-ball cricket and if he is asked to open the batting it’s not something that he will be unfamiliar with.

"Mangi could slot in at No3 and he has also batted at

six. Most guys can perform different roles.

"We will decide on the day with regards to the line-up and a lot depends on the way the team shapes up and what conditions are going to be like."

All the players in the squad had practically picked themselves because they had been in form during the Cricket SA

T20 Challenge.

"All the players who have been selected have shown unbelievable form during the T20 Challenge and Jon-Jon Smuts comes to mind … he led the run-scoring charts.

"Heino Kuhn has also been in fantastic form‚ Lungi Ngidi has been one of the stand-out bowlers and all the players who have been selected deserve to be there‚" he said.

TMG Digital