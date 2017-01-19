Several Proteas debutants will come under scrutiny in the T20 series between SA and Sri Lanka‚ which starts in Centurion on Friday. They will be hoping to make an impact in the format.

Who are the new faces in the SA T20 team?

Jon-Jon Smuts (28 years‚ Warriors): An aggressive opening batsman who can hit the ball clean and as hard as possible. He has toiled on the domestic scene for more than 10 years and was part of the South African team that reached the semi-finals of the Under-19 World Cup against Pakistan in Sri Lanka in 2007.

With an impressive strike rate of 78.27 in his 93 List A matches and an average of 43.68 as a slow left-arm orthodox spinner‚ he may prove a handful for the Sri Lankans.

Mangaliso Mosehle (24‚ Lions): The absence of Quinton de Kock almost guarantees Mosehle a starting place as wicketkeeper, where he has proved himself. But he will also be expected to add value with the bat if the Proteas are setting the target or chasing the game.

Two years ago‚ he almost single-handedly won the Ram Slam T20 Challenge for former side Titans when he scored 87 from 39 balls against the Dolphins side that boasted Kevin Pietersen in the final.