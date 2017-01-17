Sport / Cricket

ENGLAND SERIES

India can win from any situation, says Kohli

17 January 2017 - 06:40 AM Agency Staff
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after winning the match against New Zealand at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India, on Monday. Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after winning the match against New Zealand at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, India, on Monday. Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Pune — Virat Kohli said India had the self-belief to win from any situation after they chased down a daunting 351 target against England in his first match since his full-time takeover of the one-day side captaincy.

India appeared to be heading for a heavy defeat in Pune on Sunday night after being reduced to 63/4 before Kohli and the unheralded Kedar Jadhav struck centuries in a 200-run fifth-wicket partnership.

The pair’s dismissals put the outcome into doubt again but before Hardik Pandya held his nerve and smacked an unbeaten 40 to take India home with 11 balls to spare.

"Even in the Test series, we believed that we could come back from any situation and win the game," Kohli, who led India to a 4-0 Test demolition of England in December, said.

"This was another case of the same thing. All 11 guys buying into the idea and believing that we can win from any situation."

The Eoin Morgan-led England team hit India hard with early strikes as the veteran Yuvraj Singh and Kohli’s predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni both fell cheaply.

But Kohli and local boy Jadhav, who recorded his second ODI century in just his 13th game, enabled India to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The next match is in Cuttack on Thursday.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Privatising sport: an elixir?
Life / Sport
2.
Billionaire in Everton deal to satisfy rules
Sport / Soccer
3.
The secret of Faf's success: consistency
Sport
4.
Proudest moment for caddie Nkonyane
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Bulls’ Arno Botha is moving to Ulster after 2017 ...
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.