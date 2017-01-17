India can win from any situation, says Kohli

Pune — Virat Kohli said India had the self-belief to win from any situation after they chased down a daunting 351 target against England in his first match since his full-time takeover of the one-day side captaincy.

India appeared to be heading for a heavy defeat in Pune on Sunday night after being reduced to 63/4 before Kohli and the unheralded Kedar Jadhav struck centuries in a 200-run fifth-wicket partnership.

The pair’s dismissals put the outcome into doubt again but before Hardik Pandya held his nerve and smacked an unbeaten 40 to take India home with 11 balls to spare.

"Even in the Test series, we believed that we could come back from any situation and win the game," Kohli, who led India to a 4-0 Test demolition of England in December, said.

"This was another case of the same thing. All 11 guys buying into the idea and believing that we can win from any situation."

The Eoin Morgan-led England team hit India hard with early strikes as the veteran Yuvraj Singh and Kohli’s predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni both fell cheaply.

But Kohli and local boy Jadhav, who recorded his second ODI century in just his 13th game, enabled India to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The next match is in Cuttack on Thursday.

AFP