Following ‘mint-gate’, world cricket body maintains current rule on match ball
Cricketers the world over will have to continue keeping their mints under their tongues to avoid punishment for transgressing the game’s ball-tampering regulations.
That is the upshot of a decision by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) — the world cricket committee — to recommend not changing the laws on the illegal but widespread practice of using artificial aids to help the ball retain its shine. Sugar is a prime suspect.
"The world cricket committee believes that no changes should be made to law 42.3(a): the match ball — changing its condition‚" the MCC said in a release on Tuesday that followed a two-day meeting in Mumbai.
The MCC are the custodians of cricket’s laws and are due to present a revised version in time for implementation on October 1 2017.
The ball-tampering issue hit the headlines in Australia in November when Proteas captain Faf du Plessis made the mistake of allowing television cameras to pick up a mint in his mouth as he wet his fingers to work on the ball.
He was found guilty‚ fined and docked three demerit points.
But there was plenty of empathy and support for Du Plessis‚ including from Australian captain Steve Smith‚ who said: "We, along with every other team around the world, shine the ball the same way."
That did not cut much ice with the MCC.
"The recent incident involving Faf du Plessis brought this law into focus, but MCC’s position — supported by the world cricket committee — is that the law is clear‚ and to try to be too prescriptive by listing banned substances would be counterproductive‚ as something will be missed in the process of such drafting."
Du Plessis’s appeal will be heard on December 19‚ and if his bid fails and he is given a fourth demerit point, he will be banned for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Port Elizabeth on December 26.
Other decisions taken at the Mumbai meeting were that the edges of bats should measure no more than 40mm and their depths should be limited to 67mm‚ and that players should face being sent off for "threatening an umpire; physically assaulting another player‚ umpire‚ official or spectator; any other act of violence on the field of play".
TMG Digital
