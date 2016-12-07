Following ‘mint-gate’, world cricket body maintains current rule on match ball

"The world cricket committee believes that no changes should be made to law 42.3(a): the match ball — changing its condition‚" the MCC said in a release on Tuesday that followed a two-day meeting in Mumbai.

The MCC are the custodians of cricket’s laws and are due to present a revised version in time for implementation on October 1 2017.

The ball-tampering issue hit the headlines in Australia in November when Proteas captain Faf du Plessis made the mistake of allowing television cameras to pick up a mint in his mouth as he wet his fingers to work on the ball.

He was found guilty‚ fined and docked three demerit points.

But there was plenty of empathy and support for Du Plessis‚ including from Australian captain Steve Smith‚ who said: "We, along with every other team around the world, shine the ball the same way."