MNINAWA NTLOKO: Celebration tour seemed harder at times than Boks winning the World Cup Being the champions can be a tough experience

When my son returned home from school on Monday afternoon to find me watching television in the living room, he gave me the sort of stern look a headmaster usually reserves for naughty pupils.

You see, this cheeky 12-year-old does not pay rent or even contribute to the household expenses, and yet he's got it into his head that the TV set in the living room is reserved for his X-box, and anyone who has the temerity to wander near this thing is trespassing.