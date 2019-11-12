MNINAWA NTLOKO: Celebration tour seemed harder at times than Boks winning the World Cup
Being the champions can be a tough experience
12 November 2019 - 17:51
When my son returned home from school on Monday afternoon to find me watching television in the living room, he gave me the sort of stern look a headmaster usually reserves for naughty pupils.
You see, this cheeky 12-year-old does not pay rent or even contribute to the household expenses, and yet he's got it into his head that the TV set in the living room is reserved for his X-box, and anyone who has the temerity to wander near this thing is trespassing.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.