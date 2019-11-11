Flexing the mind is key to lifting trophies

“How the body reacts under pressure is dictated by the mind,” Turner was quoted as saying in the article, which elaborates: “Entering into a stressful situation with a positive mental approach leads to a challenge state. But if you approach a tough situation with negativity, you’re more likely to enter into a threat state.”

Louise de Jager, owner of BMT Sports Consulting, which works with athletes to improve their athletic and sports performance, and herself a former athlete, having represented SA at a national level in hockey, gymnastics and track and field athletics, says: “If you can align mind and body, you will certainly improve performance. The mind has a massive effect on the body, which in turn has a massive effect on performance.”

She says your thought process and positive or negative thinking habits have a “big effect on your state ... in other words your mood and emotion. So, the first impact of the mind is on your thoughts, on your behaviour or actions”.

“Often, what happens to athletes is that they get into a state of overthinking, in that they are critical of themselves, and they are analysing their thoughts all the time. You want to be in a state of flow where, yes, your mind has control, but your mind is calm. Overthinking has a detrimental effect on performance.

“The mind has a massive impact in controlling stress and handling pressure. Your mind gives you your perspective of reality, and in sport you need this perspective to be realistic. If there is fear and anxiety, you do need a realistic perspective. This all means that your state of mind can have a massive impact on your general attitude and general reaction to your context, which will impact your performance.”

Gahwiler says sports psychology optimises the mental aspects of sport. “You know yourself, your coach knows your sport, and the psychologist has information on optimising the mental aspects of the game. The challenge is to put these three sources of information together in a way that is practically useful when you go out to compete,” he says.

Gahwiler pointed Business Day to a mental coping checklist he created on his website called Performing Mind.

“The aim of the Performing Mind coping checklist is to summarise those ‘boxes to be ticked’, in order to feel that you have genuinely done all you can with regards to a specific difficulty.”

The types of things Gahwiler says athletes need to be able to cope with are disappointment, injury, pre-competition nerves, criticism, slumps, not getting a fair chance, success, returning from injury, coping with perfectionism and negative thinking.

On negative thinking, Gahwiler writes: “Thinking patterns become habits in the same way that physical mannerisms do … some of our habits serve us well, while others hold us back and create unnecessary stress. Just as our existing habits were learnt at some point in the past, so too we can develop new thinking habits.”

De Jager says even people who are amateurs, mildly competitive or are just trying to get the best out of their own training need to master their minds.

The way we are able to do this, she says, is by setting very clear goals, followed by drawing up a progress report in order to maintain a sense of perspective of the bigger picture. Use your mind positively, she says, to try to create a state of positivity that will lead to resilience and confidence.