Bok stalwart Francois Louw quits international rugby

SA looseforward Francois Louw confirmed his retirement from international rugby on Sunday, the second of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup-winning side to call time on their careers in the green and gold.

Louw, who came off the replacement bench for captain Siya Kolisi in the 32-12 victory over England in the World Cup decider on November 2, made his debut in 2010 and won 76 Test caps.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more fulfilling career with the Springboks and I bow out with a full heart,” he said in a media release from SA Rugby. “I’ve had an amazing journey in international rugby. I’ve made friends for life in the game and created incredible memories with great people.”