Bok stalwart Francois Louw quits international rugby

Cup-winning looseforward hailed as a ‘real warrior of the back row’

10 November 2019 - 22:14 Nick Said
Francois Louw during the Rugby World Cup 2019 champions tour in East London, November 9 2019. Picture: MICHAEL SHEEHAN/GALLO IMAGES
SA looseforward Francois Louw confirmed his retirement from international rugby on Sunday, the second of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup-winning side to call time on their careers in the green and gold.

Louw, who came off the replacement bench for captain Siya Kolisi in the 32-12 victory over England in the World Cup decider on November 2, made his debut in 2010 and won 76 Test caps.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more fulfilling career with the Springboks and I bow out with a full heart,” he said in a media release from SA Rugby. “I’ve had an amazing journey in international rugby. I’ve made friends for life in the game and created incredible memories with great people.”

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus was full of praise for the contribution of the Bath looseforward to their Rugby World Cup campaign.

“Flo was a real warrior of the back row. He was always ready to go where the fire was hottest and was the kind of tough-minded character that you’d always want beside you,” Erasmus said.

“He has been a tremendous servant of SA rugby and we’re losing a lot with his retirement, not just in how he played but in the calmness, insight and character that he brought to the group.”

Louw’s retirement follows that of prop Tendai Mtawarira, who won the last of his 117 caps in the Rugby World Cup final. 

Reuters

