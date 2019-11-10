Siya Kolisi brings trophy to the township where it all began

Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi returned to his SA roots on Sunday, holding the trophy as an open-top bus crawled through the streets of a Port Elizabeth township.

It was in Zwide, 17km north of the city, that the Springbok colossus first handled a rugby ball on a gravel, often windswept school sports field.

Port Elizabeth was the fourth leg of a national victory parade tour that began in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto on Thursday and continued in Durban and East London. The celebrations of the 32-12 final victory over England in Japan last weekend will conclude on Monday when the team drives through the streets of Cape Town where he plays for the Stormers.

Among those who greeted Kolisi and his victorious teammates on Sunday on a wet, windy day under a slate-grey sky was Eric Songwiqi, a schoolteacher and the first coach of the would-be Springbok.

“Siya handled a rugby ball for the first time on a gravel sports field at Emsengeni primary school in Zwide township,” he said. “The boys would hurriedly eat their food during the school break, then ask me for the rugby ball so that they could play.